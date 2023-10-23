October 23, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Governor Newsom’s Signs Housing Package Legislation: 56 Bills Tackle California’s Housing Crisis

Photo: Getty Photos

Housing Package Aims to Streamline Construction, Promote Affordable Homes, and Protect Tenants 

By Dolores Quintana

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a comprehensive housing package consisting of 56 bills aimed at addressing California’s long-standing housing crisis. These measures aim to streamline housing construction, support the development of affordable homes, and protect tenants in the state.

Since assuming office, Governor Newsom and the Legislature have committed $30 billion to affordable housing production and implemented multiple California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) reforms. This has included the creation of the Housing Accountability Unit within the California Department of Housing and Community Development, ensuring local communities meet their housing obligations. As a result of these efforts, California has seen a 15-year high in housing starts.

Governor Newsom stated, “It’s simple math – California needs to build more housing and ensure the housing we have is affordable. In partnership with the Legislature, we have advanced billions of dollars to that end. These 56 bills build on that work, supporting tenants and ensuring cities are held accountable to plan for and permit their fair share of housing.”

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) added, “California desperately needs to ramp up housing production, and the Governor’s actions today help put us on a path to achieve that goal. The era of saying no to housing is coming to an end. We’ve been planting seeds for years to get California to a brighter housing future, and today, we’re continuing strongly down that path.”

The Governor has also signed SB 4, known as the “Yes In God’s Backyard (YIGBY)” bill by Senator Wiener, allowing religious institutions and higher education institutions to develop housing projects on their property “by right.” Another significant bill is SB 423, extending the sunset on SB 35, requiring local governments failing to meet state housing planning goals to streamline affordable housing projects.

The complete list of bills signed by the Governor is available below:

  • AB 12 by Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) – Tenancy: security deposits.
  • AB 84 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Property tax: welfare exemption: affordable housing.
  • AB 281 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Contra Costa) – Planning and zoning: housing: post entitlement phase permits.
  • AB 318 by Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) – Mobilehome Residency Law Protection Act.
  • AB 319 by Assemblymember Damon Connolly (D-San Rafael) – Mobilehome Parks Act: inspectors: conflict of interest: enforcement actions: sunset.
  • AB 323 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Density Bonus Law: purchase of density bonus units by nonprofit housing organizations: civil actions.
  • AB 346 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Income tax credits: low-income housing: California Debt Limit Allocation Committee rulemaking.
  • AB 434 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Contra Costa) – Housing element: notice of violation.
  • AB 480 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Surplus land.
  • AB 516 by Assemblymember James Ramos (D-San Bernardino) – Mitigation Fee Act: fees for improvements: reports and audits.
  • AB 519 by Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-Los Angeles) – Affordable Housing Finance Workgroup: affordable housing: consolidated application and coordinated review process. A signing message can be found here.
  • AB 529 by Assemblymembers Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino)- Adaptive reuse projects.
  • AB 548 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-San Diego) – State Housing Law: inspection.
  • AB 572 by Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) – Common interest developments: imposition of assessments.
  • AB 671 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – CalHome Program: accessory dwelling units.
  • AB 812 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-San Diego) – Housing development approvals: reserving affordable units in or near a cultural district for artists. A signing message can be found here.
  • AB 821 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Contra Costa) – Planning and zoning: general plan: zoning ordinance: conflicts.
  • AB 894 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Los Angeles) – Parking requirements: shared parking.
  • AB 911 by Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-Los Angeles) – Unlawfully restrictive covenants: affordable housing.
  • AB 976 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Accessory dwelling units: owner-occupancy requirements.
  • AB 1033 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Accessory dwelling units: local ordinances: separate sale or conveyance.
  • AB 1114 by Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) – Planning and zoning: housing development projects: post entitlement phase permits.
  • AB 1218 by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D-Los Angeles) – Development projects: demolition of residential dwelling units.
  • AB 1287 by Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) – Density Bonus Law: maximum allowable residential density: additional density bonus and incentives or concessions.
  • AB 1308 by Assemblymembers Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton)- Planning and Zoning Law: single-family residences: parking requirements.
  • AB 1317 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Unbundled parking.
  • AB 1319 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Bay Area Housing Finance Authority: housing revenue.
  • AB 1332 by Assemblymember Juan Carrillo (D-Palmdale) – Accessory dwelling units: pre-approved plans.
  • AB 1386 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Veterans housing: tenant referrals.
  • AB 1449 by Assemblymembers David Alvarez (D-San Diego) – Affordable housing: California Environmental Quality Act: exemption.
  • AB 1474 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) – California Statewide Housing Plan.
  • AB 1485 by Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) – Housing element: enforcement: Attorney General.
  • AB 1490 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Affordable housing development projects: adaptive reuse.
  • AB 1508 by Assemblymember James Ramos (D-San Bernardino) – Department of Housing and Community Development: California Statewide Housing Plan.
  • AB 1528 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Los Angeles) – Housing authorities: property taxation.
  • AB 1620 by Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Los Angeles) – Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act: permanent disabilities: comparable or smaller units.
  • AB 1633 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Housing Accountability Act: disapprovals: California Environmental Quality Act.
  • AB 1734 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr. (D-Los Angeles)- Local Government: Surplus Land Act: exemptions.
  • AB 1764 by the Committee on Housing and Community Development – Housing omnibus.
  • SB 4 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Planning and zoning: housing development: higher education institutions and religious institutions.
  • SB 34 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Surplus land disposal: violations: County of Orange.
  • SB 82 by Senator Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Property taxation: disabled veterans’ exemption: eligibility letters.
  • SB 229 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Surplus land: disposal of property: violations: public meeting.
  • SB 240 by Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) – Surplus state real property: affordable housing and housing for formerly incarcerated individuals.
  • SB 267 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Credit history of persons receiving government rent subsidies.
  • SB 341 by Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) – Housing development.
  • SB 423 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Land use: streamlined housing approvals: multifamily housing developments.
  • SB 439 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Special motions to strike: priority housing development projects.
  • SB 482 by Senator Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas) – Multifamily Housing Program: supportive housing: capitalized operating reserves.
  • SB 520 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Property taxation: homeowners’ exemption.
  • SB 593 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Redevelopment: successor agency debt: City and County of San Francisco.
  • SB 684 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced) – Land use: streamlined approval processes: development projects of 10 or fewer residential units on urban lots under 5 acres.
  • SB 713 by Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) – Planning and zoning: density bonuses: development standard.
  • SB 734 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Property tax: possessory interests.
  • SB 747 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced) – Land use: surplus land.
  • SB 789 by Senators Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) : Elections: Senate Constitutional Amendment 2 of the 2021–22 Regular Session and Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5 of the 2023–24 Regular Session.

The full text of all of these bills is available on the California State Legislature’s website.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Advances Homeless Housing Project Amid Community Concerns

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

Hot Button Midvale Project To Go Ahead After City Council Vote By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous decision, the Los...

Photo: City of Los Angeles
News, Real Estate

Assembly Bill 1033 Paves the Way for Homeowners to Sell ADUs On Their Property

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

ADUs Could Be Another Way To Create More Affordable Housing Quickly  By Dolores Quintana California cities are increasingly turning to...

Photo: Official
News

Legal Challenge Arises After Culver City Amends MOVE Culver City Project

October 20, 2023

Read more
October 20, 2023

Community Activists Contest Project Modifications and CEQA Exemptions By Dolores Quintana On Thursday, the City of Culver City was served...

Photo: Official
News

Los Angeles County Library and Public Health Collaborate to Provide Vital Vaccinations

October 20, 2023

Read more
October 20, 2023

A Partnership Ensuring Community Health For All and For Free By Dolores Quintana In an effort to bolster public health...

Photo: Facebook
News

Rite-Aid Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection, Replaces CEO

October 20, 2023

Read more
October 20, 2023

Company to Close 154 Stores, Facing Legal Troubles and Losses By Keemia Zhang Pharmacy chain Rite Aid announced last weekend...
News, Video

(Video) The Opening of Lei’d Cookies in Culver City

October 19, 2023

Read more
October 19, 2023

The Wait Was an Hour and a Half. The Smorgasburg favorite opened its brick and mortar and had a line...

Photo: Now Serving
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Join the Conversation with Renowned Chefs, Savor Scandinavian Small Bites on October 28th at Fat + Flour Culver City

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Nicole Rucker and Now Serving LA Host Book Signing and Conversation By Dolores Quintana Join pastry chef and owner of...

Photo: Maple Block Meat Co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Maple Block Meat Co. Celebrates Its Eighth Annual Blocktoberfest

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Barbecue, Craft Beer, Live Music, and Family Fun on October 22nd  By Dolores Quintana Get ready for a festive Sunday,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Reese’s Sweepstakes Promotion Faces Regulatory Scrutiny Over Purchase Requirements

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Consumer Advocate Questions Compliance with State and Federal Laws Reese’s, the popular peanut butter cup brand, has come under scrutiny...

Photo: The Getty Museum
News, Upbeat Beat

J. Paul Getty Museum Presents “William Blake: Visionary” Exhibition Opening On October 17

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Long in the Works Exhibit Presented in Collaboration with Tate Museum The J. Paul Getty Museum is proud to announce...

Photo: Metro LA
News, Upbeat Beat

Metro’s CEO Invites LA Residents to Shape the Future in Telephone Town Hall

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Have Your Say on Metro’s Budget and Services on October 19 By Dolores Quintana Metro invites the Los Angeles community...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

SpectreVision Co-Founders Take Over Pluto TV for a Thrilling and Free Horror Movie Marathon

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah Curate a Selection of their Top Horror Films By Dolores Quintana Pluto TV, the leading...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Emerging Filmmakers Elevate Their Visions at Los Angeles’ Premier Proof-of-Concept Showcase

October 17, 2023

Read more
October 17, 2023

PROOF Film Festival Shines Spotlight on Cinematic Concepts of Tomorrow In Culver City By Dolores Quintana A new and exciting...

Photo: Louder Than War
News

Author John Robb Presents ‘The Art of Darkness’ – An Exploration of Goth Culture Comes to Los Angeles

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Journalist and Musician’s Book Explores History and Influence of Goth Music By Dolores Quintana Author/Music Scribe/TV Presenter/Environmental Activist and Bass...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Respond to a Series of Incidents Resulting in Apprehensions

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Multiple Arrests and Drug Intervention Took Place This Weekend By Dolores Quintana Over the past weekend, the Culver City Police...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR