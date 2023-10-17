Emerging Filmmakers Elevate Their Visions at Los Angeles’ Premier Proof-of-Concept Showcase

PROOF Film Festival Shines Spotlight on Cinematic Concepts of Tomorrow In Culver City

By Dolores Quintana

A new and exciting film festival in Los Angeles, PROOF, is dedicated to celebrating the finest proof-of-concepts in the world of cinema. Tailored for burgeoning filmmakers harboring a desire to transform their short films or pilot projects into full-fledged feature films, television series, limited series, or other extended forms of entertainment, PROOF offers an exceptionally competitive and distinctive festival experience.

One of the short presentations is Alter & Dust Present Late Night Sci-Fi and Horror Shorts, which is described as ALTER, an ever-expanding platform for the most daring storytellers in the world of horror. DUST presents thought-provoking science fiction stories, exploring the future of humanity through the lens of science and technology. Join us at PROOF for special ALTER and DUST short films on the big screen before they are presented online! PROOF serves as a comprehensive platform for emerging talents and is committed to bridging the gap between filmmakers and their audiences, connecting film history to its future.

PROOF is a film festival centered on short films and based in Culver City dedicated to showcasing exceptional proof-of-concepts from up-and-coming filmmakers. PROOF is proudly powered by the American Cinematheque, a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization with a mission to connect filmmakers, audiences, and the rich history of cinema with its future.

The festival is scheduled from Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will take place at the Culver Theater. You can buy tickets at the American Cinematheque website for individual short blocks that are screened daily and get more information about the festival. There’s always the option to invest in an all-access badge, $125.00 for American Cinematheque members and $150.00 for non-members to be able to attend as many screenings as you want and attend the festival opening and closing galas.