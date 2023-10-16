Author John Robb Presents ‘The Art of Darkness’ – An Exploration of Goth Culture Comes to Los Angeles

Journalist and Musician’s Book Explores History and Influence of Goth Music

By Dolores Quintana

Author/Music Scribe/TV Presenter/Environmental Activist and Bass Player for perennial post-punk survivors The Membranes, John Robb is set to introduce his newest book, ‘The Art of Darkness – The History of Goth,’ to audiences in the United States this month.

John Robb has previously written the best-selling books “Punk Rock: An Oral History” and “The North Will Rise Again: Manchester Music City 1976-1996”. His latest opus is the 650-page “The Art Of Darkness: The History of Goth,” an in-depth account that he feels presents the first major and comprehensive overview of Goth music and culture and its lasting legacy.

According to the press release, “The book is built mainly around the 80s post-punk Goth period featuring interviews with Andrew Eldritch, Killing Joke, Bauhaus, The Cult, The Banshees, The Damned, Einstürzende Neubauten, Johnny Marr, Trent Reznor, Adam Ant, Laibach, The Cure, Nick Cave, and many others. …it looks at the music, style, and the political and social conditions that spawned the culture and the great music, fashions, and attitudes – clubs that defined it, and is also a first-hand account of being there at some of the legendary gigs and clubs that made the scene happen.”

“Brilliantly illuminates the realm of imagination and dark beauty” – Johnny Marr “An encyclopedia of excitement. Thanks to this book, Goth is undead” – Chris Packham

You can pre-order the book through The Membranes Bandcamp site or secure a signed copy at these upcoming events:

October 17: Los Angeles Stories Bookstore. For tickets and additional information, please visit the Stories website.

October 18: Los Angeles Cal Arts University.

October 20: Los Angeles Book Soup. The event will run from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM. Tickets and further details are available at the Book Soup website.

October 20: Los Angeles The Monty Bar. John Robb will also be hosting a DJ set and book signing at 10:00 PM.

October 21: Los Angeles Bar Sinister. Join John Robb for a DJ set and book signing, with additional information accessible at Bar Sinister’s website.

Don’t miss this opportunity to delve into the captivating world of ‘The Art of Darkness – The History of Goth’ and be a part of the discussion with the author at these events.