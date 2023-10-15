October 16, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Sawtelle’s 1940s Home Could Transform into a Modern Multi-Unit Development

Photo: Google Earth

Plans Submitted for a Five-Story Building Seeks Transit Entitlements

By Dolores Quintana

A recent application submitted to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning reveals plans for the redevelopment of a single-family home from the late 1940s, situated just south of the I-10 Freeway in the Sawtelle area, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The proposed project, located at 2512 S. Centinela Avenue, straddling the border between Los Angeles and Santa Monica, envisions the construction of a new five-story building. This building is designed to accommodate 14 apartments, with a mix of one- and three-bedroom units, and it will include parking for up to 13 vehicles. 

To realize this project, the developers have sought entitlements under the Transit Oriented Communities program, enabling the construction of a larger building than typically allowed by zoning regulations. In exchange for these concessions, two of the planned apartments will be designated as affordable housing units at the extremely low-income level.

The design for 2512 Centinela, created by Aaron Brumer & Associates, features a contemporary low-rise structure adorned with balconies and parking options that include both tuck-under and subterranean spaces.

Stefan Dresevic of BSL Centinela, LLC. is listed as the applicant on the relevant city records.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Culver City Opens Doors for Community Feedback on the Draft General Plan

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

City Hosts Open House for Input on Future Land Use and Development Goals By Dolores Quintana Culver City is excited...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

ICAA-SoCal Recognizes Tim Barber Architects’ Principal for Advocacy of Classical Tradition

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

Local Architect to Receive Eighth Annual Legacy Award from ICAA-SoCal  By Dolores Quintana Tim Barber, Principal of Tim Barber Architects,...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Mayor Karen Bass Appoints New LA Homeless Services Authority Commission Member

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council Voted on the Confirmation on October 10 By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass has appointed...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Addresses Seismic Retrofit Program for Soft Story Buildings

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Community Information Meeting to Discuss Mandatory Retrofitting By Dolores Quintana The City Council’s action in 2021 led to the inception...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar Presents a Pasta Celebration on National Pasta Day

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Join Vicini for a Delectable Three-Course Prix Fixe Menu  Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar is set to mark National Pasta...

Photo: Lauren Krohn and Marie Monteiro
News

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Electrifying North American Tour Celebrates Their Visionary Music

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

The Band Arrives In Los Angeles on October 13 for Show at New, Hip Venue, The Bellwether By Dolores Quintana...

Photo: Providence Saint John's Health Center
News

Providence Saint John’s Health Center Seeks Public Assistance to Identify ICU Patient

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Help Reconnect Unconscious Patient Found in Santa Monica Park with Loved Ones By Dolores Quintana Providence Saint John’s Health Center...

Photo: Instagram Auld Fella and WeHo Sausage Company
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Weekend Celebrations Stretch Into Monday at Auld Fella and Weho Sausage Company

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

Rugby World Cup Screenings and Oktoberfest Weho Sausage Company Style By Dolores Quintana Get ready for an exhilarating weekend next...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Local Restaurants and Food Trucks to Deliver Culinary Delights on October 14

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

Culver City’s Art Walk and Roll Festival: A Feast for the Senses On Saturday, October 14, from 11:00 a.m. to...

Photo: Instagram: Cafe Lovi
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Restaurants Unite in Support of Israel Amid Crisis

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Local Eateries Launch Fundraisers and Donations to Send Aid Restaurants are also starting to respond to the attacks in Israel,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dunkin’ Rolls Out California Community Cruiser, Sharing Coffee Love at Local Events

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Experience Dunkin’s Brews on Wheels: Free Coffee Samples and Community Connection For those of you who love Dunkin’, here’s an...
News, Video

(Video) Actor Nicolas Cage’s Triumphant Return to Beyond Fest

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Legendary Actor and Director of DREAM SCENARIO Kristoffer Borgli Attend West Coast Premiere Screening Q&A at the American Cinematheque’s Aero...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Upbeat Beat

Sustainable Home Goods Marketplace Celebrates the Holiday Season with Purposeful Gifting and Eco-Friendly Design

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

GOODEE Opens Its First West Coast Pop-Up Store in Culver City GOODEE, the B Corp-certified sustainable home goods marketplace, has...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Film Review: Expend4bles

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

FILM REVIEWEXPEND4BLESRated R103 MinutesReleased September 22nd Expend4bles could have been a fun thriller with cutting-edge action and layered characters. The...
News, Video

(Video) Goodee Is Now Open At Platform In Culver City

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

The sustainable home curated marketplace where good design meets good purpose founded by Byron and Dexter Peart (former co-founders of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR