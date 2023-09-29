September 29, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

California’s Legal Shift: Cash Bail System Ends On Sunday For Certain Defendants

Despite Opposition to Proposition, California Supreme Court Ruled Against System

By Dolores Quintana

A landmark ruling by the California Supreme Court is poised to bring significant changes to the state’s cash bail system. The ruling dictates that certain defendants can no longer be detained solely due to their inability to afford bail.

However, California is not the first state to eliminate cash bail. In July of this year, the state of Illinois was the first state in the union to do so. 

In a unanimous opinion issued on Thursday, Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar asserted that the common practice of conditioning freedom solely on an arrestee’s financial capacity to post bail is unconstitutional. Instead, the court emphasized that various conditions of release, such as electronic monitoring, regular check-ins with a pretrial case manager, community housing or shelter, and drug and alcohol treatment, should be considered as alternatives to bail. 

The ruling firmly states that the court must take into account an arrestee’s ability to pay the specified bail amount and cannot detain the individual “solely because” they are unable to post bail. The ruling underlines that individuals, when given the opportunity, almost always secure their release, emphasizing the profound disadvantages of remaining incarcerated while awaiting the resolution of criminal charges.

Justice Cuéllar further emphasized the distinction between deciding that a person should be charged with a crime and determining whether, under the constitutional framework, that individual warrants detention pending trial for the alleged offense.

Reacting to the court’s decision, California Public Defenders Association President Jennifer Friedman expressed concern. She argued that the court had wrongly presumed that individuals had committed the charged offense when deciding on release issues and failed to provide a clear description of the limited category of individuals who might still be subject to detention. 

Friedman expressed hope that the ruling would bring about a substantial shift and ensure that nobody is held in custody unless clear and convincing evidence demonstrates that there are no viable alternatives to guarantee the person’s return to court.

The court’s decision comes in the wake of Proposition 25, a ballot measure aimed at eliminating cash bail, which faced opposition from 56% of California voters in recent months.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Home State Is Now Open In Culver City

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

The Popular Tex-Mex Taco Spot Had a Lot of Business On Opening Day. @HomeState @culvercitywlanews Home State Is Now Open...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Get Ready to Satisfy Your Pumpkin Cravings with See’s Candies’ Limited-Time Delights

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Fall for Flavor: See’s Candies Unveils Irresistible Pumpkin Treats By Dolores Quintana As the cozy weather of autumn settles in,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Revolutionize Your Coffee Experience: Blue Bottle’s Exclusive Residency Unveiled

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

A Full Flavor Coffee Experience With Dessert Meant For Savoring  By Dolores Quintana Blue Bottle Coffee, a well-known specialty coffee...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Join Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana for Tantalizing Tacos, Tito’s Vodka, and a Mariachi Extravaganza

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Spectacular Yearly Event To Tempt Your Taste Buds, Bring Community Together For Charity By Dolores Quintana Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s...

Photo: Facebook
News

Hollywood Twist: Writers Guild Strikes Gold with Extraordinary Deal

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

WGA Members To Vote On Ratification of the Tentative Contract  By Dolores Quintana  After The Writers Guild of America (WGA)...

Photo: Official
Film, News, Review

Film Review: Amerikatsi

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

FILM REVIEWAmerikatsiUnrated117 MinutesReleased September 8, 2023 A storyline predominantly based on voyeurism is not a new cinematic concept, and here...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City’s Exchange Club’s 2023 Fiesta La Ballona Beer and Wine Garden Fundraiser Reaches New Heights

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

The Group Announces the Amount of Funds Raised At Fiesta La Ballona For Charity By Dolores Quintana The Exchange Club...
News, Video

(Video) Total Wine & More Opens Culver City Location

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

With a wide selection of wine, beer, alcohol, snacks, and accessories, you can find almost anything you need. Total Wine...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Residents See No Relief in Sight For The Price of Gas

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

Disappointment at the Pump For Drivers In The City  By Dolores Quintana On Monday, the relentless upward trend of the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City Police Quickly Arrest Suspected Burglar After Traffic Violation

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

Traffic Stop Yields Evidence In Other Crime In West Los Angeles By Dolores Quintana According to a press release from...

Photo: Official
News

Film Review: Bottoms

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

FILM REVIEWBOTTOMSRated R91 MinutesReleased August 25th Welcome to a new generation of breakout stars of American comedy who make the...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use West Edge Development Unveiled North of Expo/Bundy Station In Sawtelle

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

Development is a collaboration between Hines, Affinius Capital, and Philena Properties  By Dolores Quintana The once-familiar site of the Martin...

Photo: Facebook, Dolores Quintana
News

Writers Guild and AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement After 146-Day Strike

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

Picketing Is Suspended For Now, Contract Language To Be Finalized By Dolores Quintana Around 7:30 p.m. tonight, the Writers Guild...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rising Mortgage Rates and Low Inventory Continue to Impact California Home Sales

September 24, 2023

Read more
September 24, 2023

California’s Median Home Price Records Its Highest Year-Over-Year Gain in 15 Months By Dolores Quintana California home sales faced their...

Photo: Official
News

Join Heal the Bay for the Official Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 23

September 21, 2023

Read more
September 21, 2023

Make a Difference in Your Community by Removing Trash From Our Coast By Dolores Quintana On Saturday, September 23, 2023,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR