Join Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana for Tantalizing Tacos, Tito’s Vodka, and a Mariachi Extravaganza

Photo: Official

Spectacular Yearly Event To Tempt Your Taste Buds, Bring Community Together For Charity

By Dolores Quintana

Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka are thrilled to join forces for the sixth consecutive year to present the highly anticipated “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana.” Fittingly, this event takes place during Hispanic Heritage Month. This beloved annual event is set to take place on October 4th, coinciding with National Taco Day and National Vodka Day, and is dedicated to raising funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation. To purchase tickets for this yearly family event, please visit Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana Tickets.

Event-goers can indulge in delectable award-winning tacos from Tito’s Tacos, complemented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka specialty cocktails. The celebration will also feature seven hours of traditional Mexican entertainment, headlined by world-class mariachi artists, including the Heavy Metal Mariachi Band, Metalachi, Grammy-nominated Mariachi Reyna De Los Angeles, and Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Michoacana. 

The festivities will continue with captivating Folklorico dancers, including performances by DanzArts/Sabor, a Mexico Dance Company. Renowned comedian Eric Schwartz, known as “Smooth-E,” will serve as the Master of Ceremonies, ensuring a day filled with laughter and enjoyment.

In alignment with their philanthropic tradition, Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka pledge to donate 100% of the event’s proceeds to the Culver City Arts Foundation. Over the past years, this event has raised a remarkable $66,000, with this year’s contribution expected to make a significant impact.

Event Details:

  • Date: Wednesday, October 4
  • Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM PST
  • Location: Tito’s Tacos, 11222 Washington Place, Culver City, CA 90230

Entertainment Lineup:

  • Seven hours of traditional Mexican entertainment featuring the Heavy Metal Mariachi Band, Metalachi, Grammy-nominated Mariachi Reyna De Los Angeles, Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Michoacana, and Folklorico dancers such as DanzArts/Sabor a Mexico Dance Company.
  • The event will be hosted by comedian Eric Schwartz, aka “Smooth-E.”

Admission Options:

  • Responsible Partygoer – $30 (Includes three Tito’s Tacos food items and three Tito’s Handmade Vodka specialty cocktails, along with traditional family-friendly Mexican entertainment).
  • Non-alcohol Partygoer – $15 (Includes three Tito’s Tacos food items and soft drinks, along with traditional family-friendly Mexican entertainment).

For more information and updates about the event, please visit Tito’s Tacos Website.

