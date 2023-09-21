Fatal Collision Involving Auto and Motorcycle On September 20 in Palms

Tragic Incident Prompts Swift Response by Los Angeles Firefighters

By Dolores Quintana

A tragic auto versus motorcycle collision unfolded at 7:20 p.m. at 3191 S Sepulveda Blvd on Wednesday, September 20. Firefighters rushed to the scene to respond to the incident, which also involved a vehicle on fire. Swift action by firefighters led to the prompt extinguishing of the flames.

Unfortunately, one adult male succumbed to injuries sustained in the initial collision unrelated to the subsequent fire. Another adult female was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, none of which were fire-related.

The deceased victim is Morgan Robert Edwards, a 21-year-old man from Los Angeles, per a statement from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. No further information has been released regarding the identity of the other accident victim or of the crash itself at this time.

The incident took place in the West Los Angeles neighborhood of Palms, close to the 405 Freeway between Queensland Street and Clover Avenue.