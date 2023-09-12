Total Wine & More Unveils 36th California Location in Culver City

Store’s Education Center Will Be Available For Community Use

By Dolores Quintana

Total Wine & More, the nation’s foremost independent retailer specializing in fine wine, spirits, and beer, is set to mark the grand opening of its newest California establishment in Culver City. The Culver City store, spanning an impressive 24,000 square feet, showcases an unparalleled assortment of over 8,000 wines, 4,500 distilled spirits, and 2,500 beers across various price ranges.

Notably, this location boasts a climate-controlled wine cellar for premium wine selections, a comprehensive collection of glassware and gifts, and even a walk-in humidor for fine cigar aficionados.

Total Wine & More takes pride in its well-informed team members, who undergo rigorous training and education in the realms of wine, spirits, and beers. Their ongoing training includes weekly, monthly, and quarterly classes, alongside annual regional and international educational trips sponsored by the company to further enrich their expertise.

The new store introduces the latest iteration of the Total Wine & More Wine Education Center, featuring a dedicated classroom space. Here, the store’s category specialists and certified wine, spirits, and beer experts will conduct consumer education sessions and special tasting events, often led by master winemakers, distillers, and brewers.

When not utilized for store-related activities, this high-tech classroom, equipped with Wi-Fi and video capabilities, will be available free of charge to local civic, business, and community groups for their meetings and events.

Total Wine & More’s commitment to its communities is evident through its partnership with local non-profits. In honor of its grand opening, the Culver City store has teamed up with the Culver City Education Foundation. During the opening weekend, from September 13 to September 17, a percentage of all wine sales will go towards supporting the foundation’s initiatives.

The store will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 9 a.m.