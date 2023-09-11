September 12, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Files Lawsuit Against Pharmacy Benefit Managers Alleging Opioid Crisis Responsibility

Photo: Getty Photos

Lawsuit Alleges Collusion with Manufacturers to Promote Addictive Painkillers

By Dolores Quintana

A little-known group of middlemen in the prescription drug industry, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), have been the target of lawsuits from local governments seeking to reckon with the opioid crisis that has taken so many lives. Now Los Angeles County has joined other city governments in suing local PBMs for what the City sees as the PBM’s responsibility for the damage that opioids have caused. 

On Wednesday, September 6, Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit alleging that Express Scripts Inc. and OptumRx Inc. collaborated with drug manufacturers to promote patient use of highly addictive and dangerous opioid drugs without thought to the consequences. 

The 59-page lawsuit vividly outlines the toll the opioid crisis has taken within the county, affecting emergency rooms, schools, and the child welfare system. The suit highlights the impact on families, with children being raised by relatives or placed in foster care due to their parents’ addictions. The county’s emergency rooms are increasingly encountering overdose patients, and at least six students suffered overdoses at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit contends that pharmacy benefit managers, acting as intermediaries between drug manufacturers and insurance companies, share some responsibility for the rise in addiction. These companies operate behind the scenes, effectively deciding which drugs are covered by insurance and how much patients will pay for them. 

Rather than working to lower drug prices, the county alleges that these companies engaged in “deceptive, dangerous marketing” to promote dangerous drugs they knew would generate substantial profits. The lawsuit asserts, “Defendants are not bystanders in the opioid crisis; they helped fuel the fire.”

The lawsuit also lists six related companies: Express Scripts Administrators LLC, Medco Health Solutions, ESI Mail Pharmacy Service Inc., Express Scripts Pharmacy Inc., OptumInsight Inc., and OptumInsight Life Sciences Inc.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: hrdwrkshp
News, Real Estate

New Podium-Style Apartment Building ‘The Jagger’ Opens For Rentals In Palms

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

Striking Architecture and Sawtooth Roof Define This Overland Avenue Addition By Dolores Quintana Palms has welcomed the completion of “The...

Photo: Marc Angeles
News, Real Estate

Federal Challenge to Measure ULA Dismissed: Los Angeles Superior Court Now the Only Arena For ULA Legal Challenge

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

Judge Redirects Controversial Dispute, Leaving Fate of ULA in the Hands of Local Courts By Dolores Quintana On September 5th,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles General Plan Land Use Element Draft Updates Released

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

CD 11 Councilmember Will Hold Listening Session For Residents  By Dolores Quintana The General Plan Land Use Element of Los...

Photo: Official
News

Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Magical “Something to Crow About!” Comes to the Westwood Library

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

A Whimsical Farm Adventure for All Ages, Hosted by Friends of Westwood Library By Dolores Quintana A magical puppet show...

Photo: Official
Film, News, Reviews

Film Review: Gran Turismo

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

FILM REVIEWGRAN TURISMORated PG-13135 MinutesReleased August 25th “I would say I’m obsessed with cars,” says Neil Blomkamp, director of the...

Photo: Keemia Zhang
News, Sports

Loyola Marymount University and LA Rams Announce Longterm Partnership

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Rams to Provide Events and Internships for LMU Students “With hearts ablaze, with spirits high, we declare – whose house?...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Thwart Bike Theft and Vehicle Burglary; Suspects Apprehended

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Police Response and Effective Investigations Lead to Arrests and Property Recovery By Dolores Quintana Responding to reports of criminal activities,...
News, Video

(Video) Odd One Out Craft Milk Tea Now Open in Sawtelle

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

They’ve got lines and have sold out. Located at 11301 W. Olympic Boulevard, right next to Article Patisserie in Sawtelle....

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Olivia Rodrigo and Jeni’s Ice Cream: A Sweet Collaboration for ‘GUTS’ Album Release

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Purple Cone Takeover, Exclusive Ice Cream Order ‘Home Scooped Girl’ Delight Fans  By Dolores Quintana In an exciting partnership, Jeni’s...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

In-N-Out’s 75th Anniversary Celebration: Grab Your Tickets Before They’re Gone

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Tickets Selling Fast for In-N-Out’s Historic 75th Anniversary Festival and Concert By Dolores Quintana If you’re an ardent In-N-Out aficionado...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Wendy’s Joins In On The Pumpkin Spice Trend With A Pumpkin Spice Frosty

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Pumpkin Spice Frosty and More, Along with a Charitable Twist As the leaves begin to change and the air turns...
News, Real Estate

Palisadian Tenants Spar With New Building Management

September 6, 2023

Read more
September 6, 2023

Management Workers Were Ordered to Remove the Complex’s Washing Machine By Zach Armstrong After tenants of a Pacific Palisades complex...

Photo: Facebook
News

Two Recent Arrests In Culver City Were Resolved Peacefully Without Incident

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

A Stabbing Involved Juveniles, A Traffic Stop Yielded a Loaded Weapon By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Police Department (CCPD)...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

City of Los Angeles Approves First $150 Million In Expenditures From Measure ULA Tax

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Funds Allocated from ‘Mansion Tax’ to Assist Vulnerable Communities By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles has initiated the utilization of funds...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New CDC Director Calls for Updated Vaccinations Amidst Hospitalization Surge

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

BA.2.86 Variant on the Horizon, New Booster May Be Available Next Week By Dolores Quintana In a recent call with...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR