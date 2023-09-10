Los Angeles General Plan Land Use Element Draft Updates Released

CD 11 Councilmember Will Hold Listening Session For Residents

By Dolores Quintana

The General Plan Land Use Element of Los Angeles encompasses a sprawling 473 square miles and is structured around 35 Community Plans. It is California state law that cities must update these plans. These Community Plans serve as critical instruments for governing the city’s diverse areas, and they undergo periodic updates to ensure they remain effective tools for guiding growth and development. The responsibility of keeping these plans current and pertinent falls under the purview of the City Planning Department, guaranteeing that each Community Plan aligns with the ever-evolving visions for local neighborhoods.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park said, via an emailed statement, “With dozens of new state laws mandating densification and eliminating R1 zoning, the Community Plan Updates present a critical opportunity for every neighborhood to have a say in the future of their community.

The Westside Community Plan Updates have been underway for several years, but Planning recently issued their draft updates for Westchester/Playa del Rey, Venice, West LA/Sawtelle, and Palms/Mar Vista/Del Rey. Updates to the Brentwood/Pacific Palisades Community Plan are still underway.

Park has stated that her team and she will be hosting several listening sessions to understand and address your concerns about the plans, laws, and the broader vision for our community.



Here are the dates for each group:

Westchester/Playa del Rey: Sept 25 – Oct 6

Venice: Oct 2 – Oct 13

West LA/Sawtelle: Oct 9 – Oct 20

Palms/Mar Vista/Del Rey: Oct 16 – Oct 27

To schedule a listening session for any of the community plan updates listed above, please contact the field deputy for that area, and they will reach out to you with some potential meeting times. Click here to connect with your field deputy.

Widely regarded as the linchpin of the city’s long-range planning endeavors, this collection of 35 plans collectively forms the City’s State-mandated “Land Use Element,” one of seven essential components of the General Plan. Community Plans hold a central role in determining how the city approaches growth within specific communities, establishing the goals and policies that will mold the built environment of those areas.

Primarily, Community Plans serve to inform both residents and developers regarding permissible land uses and development parameters. They define the types of uses allowed, along with the allowable densities and intensities for individual projects. Furthermore, these plans outline strategies for accommodating anticipated growth and provide a framework for the decision-making process when new projects are proposed.

Given that various factors such as population fluctuations, climate shifts, evolving employment hubs, changing transportation requirements, and housing demands can deviate from expert predictions, the periodic updating of these planning documents becomes imperative. These updates ensure that land designations are appropriately aligned with the anticipated spectrum of required uses.

Beyond land use considerations, Community Plan updates also foster broader citywide discussions encompassing mobility and transportation, urban design, public facilities and services, natural and cultural resources, and economic development. These comprehensive plans serve as dynamic guides in steering Los Angeles toward a vibrant and sustainable future.