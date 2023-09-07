In-N-Out’s 75th Anniversary Celebration: Grab Your Tickets Before They’re Gone

Tickets Selling Fast for In-N-Out’s Historic 75th Anniversary Festival and Concert

By Dolores Quintana

If you’re an ardent In-N-Out aficionado planning to join the festivities for the company’s momentous 75th anniversary celebration this October, it’s time to act swiftly. According to the event website, tickets for In-N-Out Burger’s 75th-anniversary festival and benefit concert are vanishing fast, with only a limited number left. You can purchase tickets on the event’s website.

Individual festival admission is priced at $25 per person, while for those looking to partake in both the concert and festival, bundled tickets are available at $75 per person. However, specific ticket packages, including the sought-after Fun Runs deal, have already sold out.

The event will take place on October 22, as the festival is scheduled to unfold at the Pomona Raceway. Attendees can anticipate a thrilling array of experiences, encompassing drag racing, carnival rides, a captivating car show, delectable food, refreshing beverages, live musical performances, and the iconic In-N-Out burgers.

Recognizing this significant milestone, the Pomona Raceway has been officially christened the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. This name change commemorates the enduring legacy of a company that traces its humble beginnings to 1948 when it opened as a small stand at Francisquito and Garvey avenues in Baldwin Park. In that very year, In-N-Out founders Harry and Esther Snyder revolutionized the fast-food industry by introducing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box.

Today, In-N-Out boasts a remarkable presence with 385 locations spanning the western half of the nation, and the company’s ambitions extend further, with plans to expand into the state of Tennessee.