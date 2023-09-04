Late-Night Blaze Engulfs Marina Del Rey Boat in Fiery Spectacle

Holiday Weekend Crowd Witnesses Dramatic Firefighting Effort

By Dolores Quintana

A dramatic boat fire incident was captured on video late Sunday night in Marina Del Rey.

The blaze was initially reported at approximately 11:35 p.m. in the vicinity of Basin B and Tahiti Way, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Upon their arrival, firefighters were met with a daunting sight—a 40-foot vessel fully engulfed in flames. The marina, bustling with people enjoying the holiday weekend, witnessed an evacuation of nearby boats as a safety precaution.

Seth Vernon, an eyewitness to the incident, reported that the boat’s owners were not present at the time of the fire. Video footage showcased the flames reaching several feet above the burning vessel. Vernon mentioned, “They were actually in the middle of remodeling and refinishing the interior… It’s really sad for them.”

Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze shortly before midnight, according to the department’s spokesperson. There were no reported injuries, and the fire did not spread to other vessels in the vicinity.