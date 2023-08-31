September 1, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LGBTQ+ Friendly Bar Was The Target of an Arsonist, Asks for Public Support

Photo: Facebook

Sorry Not Sorry Endures Business Struggles After Arson Attack 

By Keemia Zhang

Sorry Not Sorry, a popular Westside bar – and popular LGBTQ+ event locale – was subject to arson when the vehicles of three employees had their tires slashed and their cars set on fire.

The attack occurred during a “well-attended” burlesque show last Friday, close in proximity to the DJ and event guests on the dining patio. The bar stated that no one was hurt, but employees faced “extensive property damage” due to the attack. 

The incident follows a string of harassment and attacks the bar faces, including several instances of vandalism. “We’ve had swastikas painted on our front patio, and the light pole in front of our building was painted with ‘AIDS’ […] most likely because we serve LGBTQ+ communities,” said Chef Kim Vu in a statement posted to Instagram. 

The chef also stressed that the bar’s team “operates on razor-thin margins” while facing business challenges due to maintenance repairs and intense weather. “I live in constant fear of losing the entire business to skyrocketing food, beverage, and labor costs.

Sorry Not Sorry has also indicated that petty theft regularly takes place, particularly of their famous pineapple beverage cups. “Most of the time, we can take everything in stride, keeping the staff and outbound messaging positive and upbeat […] However, arson feels different. It’s premeditated, it’s hateful, and it’s violent.”

In the aftermath of the arson, the bar’s management team is considering cutting several events due to a 50% decrease in sales. After years of permitting “no-use fees” for civic and school organizations and keeping low-cost menu items, Vu has asked the public to help generate support through group events that generate business for the bar.

 “Is your workplace hosting happy hours? Where is your company hosting its holiday party this year? Does the PTA at your school need a place to host a fundraiser? We’re here to create a memorable event for you. Please let us know how we can be of service.” Vu declared in her statement. “I intend for Sorry not Sorry to contribute to its community for decades to come.”

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

City Council Passes Motion Making Selling or Leasing of RVs as Housing Illegal

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

Motion Next Goes to Transportation and Housing and Homelessness Committees By Dolores Quintana Councilmember Traci Park’s motion to the Los...

Photo: Official
News

Film Review: Strays

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

FILM REVIEWSTRAYSRated R93 MinutesReleased August 18th I’m not usually drawn to movies with talking animals. “Strays,” though, is so skillfully...

Photo: Instagram: @sorrynotsorryla
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sorry Not Sorry: Where Fine Whiskey Meets Tiki Magic In Their Spacious Beer Garden

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

The Restaurant Offers SAG-AFTRA, WGA Discount This Summer By Dolores Quintana Sorry Not Sorry is a playful rosé-wine and cocktail-forward...

Photo: Instagram: @sweetladyjanecakeshop
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Savor the Sweet Sound of Beyoncé with Sweet Lady Jane’s Exclusive Pink Lemonade Cupcake

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

Sweet Lady Jane Cake Shop Welcomes Queen Bey to LA with a Limited-Edition Delight  By Dolores Quintana Sweet Lady Jane...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Councilwoman Heather Hutt Introduces Motion to Ban Cashless Retail Businesses

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

Move Comes After More Restaurants and Stores Stop Accepting Cash  By Dolores Quintana Council District 10’s Councilwoman, Heather Hutt, has...
News, Video

(Video) Lisa Vanderpump Has Brought Back PUMP Restaurant Right Next To TomTom

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

The PUMP brunch is back, and we’ll see what the future holds for both restaurants. @culvercitywlanews Lisa Vanderpump Has Brought...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

El Segundo Little League Sensation: From Local Team to World Champions

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

Historic Victory, Dodger Stadium Celebration, and a Parade to Remember By Dolores Quintana The Little League World Series victors hailing...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

“Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” Takes Center Stage at Kirk Douglas Theatre

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

A Compelling Journey Through Teenage Turmoil, Runs Through Sept. 17 By Dolores Quintana Kirk Douglas Theatre presents the riveting drama...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Google Empowers Seeks To Empower Small Businesses with Cybersecurity Know-How

August 29, 2023

Read more
August 29, 2023

Collaboration with Local Leaders Enhances Digital Skills and Protects Businesses By Dolores Quintana In collaboration with the Los Angeles County...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Defuse Tense Situation Involving Armed Individual and Yard Fire

August 29, 2023

Read more
August 29, 2023

Crisis Negotiation Tactics Lead to a Safe Resolution in Culver City  By Dolores Quintana Last week, Culver City Police Department...

Photo: Facebook
News

Four Juveniles Apprehended in Culver City Big 5 Sporting Goods Robbery

August 28, 2023

Read more
August 28, 2023

Police Response Leads to Arrest and Recovery of Stolen Replica BB Guns By Dolores Quintana On August 24, in an...
News

Los Angeles Police Department Organized Retail Crime Taskforce Partnership Announces Arrests

August 28, 2023

Read more
August 28, 2023

11 Suspects Have Been Taken Into Custody For Flash Mob Style Robberies By Dolores Quintana In response to a concerning...

Photo: Facebook
News

DUI Enforcement Operations On Holiday Weekend Launched By Los Angeles Police Department

August 28, 2023

Read more
August 28, 2023

End of Summer Travel Season Initiative Aims to Curb Impaired Driving and Accidents By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Police...
News, Video

(Video) Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Back At Starbucks

August 27, 2023

Read more
August 27, 2023

Ah, the first PSL is how you know it’s almost fall. @Starbucks newest fall menu was released on August 24...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Sawtelle’s Barringway Place Completes Construction, Unveiling 73 New Residences

August 27, 2023

Read more
August 27, 2023

SR Capital’s Mixed-Use Development Opens in the Sawtelle Neighborhood By Dolores Quintana Construction has reached its conclusion at Barringway Place,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR