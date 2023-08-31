LGBTQ+ Friendly Bar Was The Target of an Arsonist, Asks for Public Support

Sorry Not Sorry Endures Business Struggles After Arson Attack

By Keemia Zhang

Sorry Not Sorry, a popular Westside bar – and popular LGBTQ+ event locale – was subject to arson when the vehicles of three employees had their tires slashed and their cars set on fire.

The attack occurred during a “well-attended” burlesque show last Friday, close in proximity to the DJ and event guests on the dining patio. The bar stated that no one was hurt, but employees faced “extensive property damage” due to the attack.

The incident follows a string of harassment and attacks the bar faces, including several instances of vandalism. “We’ve had swastikas painted on our front patio, and the light pole in front of our building was painted with ‘AIDS’ […] most likely because we serve LGBTQ+ communities,” said Chef Kim Vu in a statement posted to Instagram.

The chef also stressed that the bar’s team “operates on razor-thin margins” while facing business challenges due to maintenance repairs and intense weather. “I live in constant fear of losing the entire business to skyrocketing food, beverage, and labor costs.

Sorry Not Sorry has also indicated that petty theft regularly takes place, particularly of their famous pineapple beverage cups. “Most of the time, we can take everything in stride, keeping the staff and outbound messaging positive and upbeat […] However, arson feels different. It’s premeditated, it’s hateful, and it’s violent.”

In the aftermath of the arson, the bar’s management team is considering cutting several events due to a 50% decrease in sales. After years of permitting “no-use fees” for civic and school organizations and keeping low-cost menu items, Vu has asked the public to help generate support through group events that generate business for the bar.

“Is your workplace hosting happy hours? Where is your company hosting its holiday party this year? Does the PTA at your school need a place to host a fundraiser? We’re here to create a memorable event for you. Please let us know how we can be of service.” Vu declared in her statement. “I intend for Sorry not Sorry to contribute to its community for decades to come.”