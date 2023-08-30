August 30, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

“Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” Takes Center Stage at Kirk Douglas Theatre

Photo: Official

A Compelling Journey Through Teenage Turmoil, Runs Through Sept. 17

By Dolores Quintana

Kirk Douglas Theatre presents the riveting drama “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” by the talented playwright Alexis Scheer. In this intense and darkly comedic production, a group of teenage girls assembles in a long-forgotten treehouse, intent on conjuring the spirit of the notorious Pablo Escobar. But are they truly tampering with the spirit of the infamous cartel leader, or are their machinations aimed at each other?

While “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” delves into the intimate complexities of human connection, it also delves into the perils of adolescence. As the story hurtles toward its gripping climax, audiences will find themselves on the edge of their seats, reflecting on the dangers and damage inherent in the journey from girlhood to adulthood.

Viewer discretion is advised. This production is recommended for ages 16 and up. It includes sexually suggestive language, references to suicide, depictions of drug use, extreme violence towards humans and animals, and self-harm. The production also features herbal cigarettes, haze, and a brief flash of light. Parents can find more details in our Show Guide.

Written by: Alexis Scheer 
Directed by: Lindsay Allbaugh 
Produced in Association with IAMA Theatre Company

Venue Details:

  • Kirk Douglas Theatre
  • Address: 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Performance Dates and Times:

  • August 20 to September 17, 2023
  • Tuesday through Friday: 8:00 PM
  • Saturdays: 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM
  • Sundays: 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM

Don’t miss this thought-provoking exploration of teenage existence and the quest for connection, playing exclusively at Kirk Douglas Theatre.

