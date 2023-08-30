August 30, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

El Segundo Little League Sensation: From Local Team to World Champions

Photo: Facebook

Historic Victory, Dodger Stadium Celebration, and a Parade to Remember

By Dolores Quintana

The Little League World Series victors hailing from El Segundo currently bask in their moment of glory, and their journey is poised to become even more exhilarating. Following their historic triumph this past weekend, the exceptional team was invited to meet with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for a celebratory event.

On Monday, as the boys paraded through their hometown’s streets, they were warmly welcomed by a multitude of well-wishers numbering in the thousands. At approximately 3 p.m., the flight transporting the El Segundo team touched down at Los Angeles International Airport, where it was greeted by a ceremonial water cannon display courtesy of the fire department.

El Segundo clinched the championship in the gripping final inning of the game, with Louis Lappe sealing the victory with a walk-off home run. This thrilling moment secured a 6-5 triumph over the team representing the Pabao Little League based in Willemstad, Curacao, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In celebration of their remarkable achievement, a parade in honor of the team is slated to take place on Main Street on September 10, as announced by the league this past Saturday. In the 69-year history of the El Segundo Little League, they have never made it to the World Series before, making this tournament victory an enormous accomplishment.

The El Segundo squad had to overcome a series of challenges en route to their championship. Early in the tournament, they faced a bout of stomach illness and then had to string together five consecutive victories to secure the world title.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also extended his accolades to the all-stars through a statement, noting, “This team has gifted us with indelible moments and has forged enduring memories for themselves and their loved ones that will endure a lifetime.”

