DUI Enforcement Operations On Holiday Weekend Launched By Los Angeles Police Department

End of Summer Travel Season Initiative Aims to Curb Impaired Driving and Accidents

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is set to conduct several DUI enforcement operations in various areas of the city. These operations aim to deter and apprehend individuals driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The LAPD encourages residents to prioritize safety during the ongoing summer travel season and avoid impaired driving.

The schedule for the upcoming DUI enforcement operations is as follows:

Wednesday, August 30

DUI Saturation Patrol from 5 PM to 1 AM in the Pacific Area

Friday, September 1

DUI Saturation Patrol from 4 PM to 12 AM in Newton Area

DUI Checkpoint from 6 PM to 11 PM at Wilshire Boulevard and Union Avenue

DUI Checkpoint from 6 PM to 11 PM at Venice Boulevard and Ocean Avenue

Saturday, September 2

DUI Saturation Patrol from 2 PM to 10 PM in Pacific Area

DUI Saturation Patrol from 6 PM to 2 AM in South Bureau

Sunday, September 3

DUI Saturation Patrol from 6 PM to 2 AM in South Bureau

Note: Locations of the checkpoints are subject to change or cancellation.

As the summer travel season concludes, the LAPD emphasizes the importance of responsible driving. Motorists are urged to adhere to safety measures such as wearing seat belts, avoiding distractions while driving, obeying speed limits, and refraining from impaired driving.

To enhance community safety, the LAPD has deployed additional officers on patrol from August 16 through Labor Day (September 4) to identify and address drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. This effort aligns with the national enforcement campaign, “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

Impaired driving remains a pressing traffic safety concern. In 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 13,384 fatalities in drunk driving accidents, equating to one person losing their life every 39 minutes. It is essential to recognize that impairment can result from various substances, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and cannabis products. If you plan to consume such substances with driving warnings, designate a sober driver. If you encounter an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

The LAPD invites community members to contribute their perspectives on impaired driving by participating in the Go Safely Movement, a traffic safety survey initiated by the California Office of Traffic Safety. Share your insights by taking the survey at gosafelyca.org.

Funding for these DUI enforcement operations is provided through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.