Sawtelle’s Barringway Place Completes Construction, Unveiling 73 New Residences

Photo: Official

SR Capital’s Mixed-Use Development Opens in the Sawtelle Neighborhood

By Dolores Quintana

Construction has reached its conclusion at Barringway Place, a mixed-use residential development situated at 11701 Gateway Boulevard in the vibrant Sawtelle neighborhood. This project, developed by SR Capital, Inc., named for its strategic location at the northwest intersection of Barrington Avenue and Gateway, comprises a five-story structure boasting 73 residential units above 5,900 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. 

Additionally, the development offers a convenient two-level subterranean parking garage with a capacity for 90 cars. The property’s market-rate units are now available for lease, showcasing an array of living options, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Monthly rents span from $2,400 to $4,650.

Notably, project entitlements have leveraged density bonus incentives to allow for a larger structure than typically permitted by zoning regulations. In return for these zoning concessions, SR Capital has committed to allocating six apartments as very low-income affordable housing, contributing to the area’s diverse housing needs.

Architect David H. Raider has lent his expertise to design this contemporary, low-rise edifice, characterized by its sleek metal panels, ceramic tiles, and cement plaster facade. On-site amenities enrich the living experience, encompassing two podium-level courtyards, a recreation room, and an inviting rooftop deck. 

The development strategically occupies a location three blocks southwest of the intersection of Gateway and Pico Boulevards, where the Onni Group is in the planning stages of an even larger project featuring 278 apartments at the former site of Kelbo’s Hawaiian Restaurant and an automobile repair garage.

in News, Real Estate
