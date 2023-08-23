August 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Taste of Summer: Introducing the ‘Check Yo’ Self’ Pizza Delight From Brandoni Pepperoni This Weekend

Photo: @la_brandoni_pepperoni

Savor the Season with a Fresh Prosciutto, Fig, and Pistachio Fusion Pizza

By Dolores Quintana

After the Hurriquake of last weekend, the summer sun graces us once again. It’s time to savor the season with a delectable new menu addition – the ‘Check Yo’ Self’ pizza at Brandoni Pepperoni’s pop-ups this weekend. 

This mouthwatering creation features a harmonious blend of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. Picture this: fresh Prosciutto, locally sourced Murray Farm Black Mission Figs, creamy Mozzarella cheese, crisp Tamai Farms Arugula, and a generous sprinkling of Santa Barbara Pistachios. It’s a delightful marriage of savory and salty notes from the Prosciutto, perfectly complemented by the sweet and ripe essence of the figs.

Don’t take our word for it; you’ll want to experience this culinary masterpiece firsthand! Catch the ‘Check Yo’ Self’ pizza at two exclusive locations:

Bar and Garden: Thursday and Friday from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM (or until sold out).
Bar and Garden is located at 6142 Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Thursday’s wine tasting is focused on German wines, and Friday’s wine tasting will be Wine Club selections.

Offhand Wine Bar: Saturday from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM (or until sold out). Offhand Wine Bar is a @WestsideWinos Establishment and is located at 3008 Santa Monica Boulevard

Don’t miss your chance to savor the flavors of summer with ‘Check Yo’ Self’ and try chef Brandon Grey’s newest summer creation. You can order ahead at Brandoni Pepperoni.com and select one of the Brandoni classics or this newest ‘za.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: @leidcookies
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lei’d Cookies Is Coming to Culver City, Promising a Sweet Sensation

August 23, 2023

Read more
August 23, 2023

The POC-Owned Cookie Company To Open a Brick and Mortar Shop By Dolores Quintana Culver City is about to get...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Six Accomplished Leaders Join The Music Center’s Board, Strengthening Its Commitment to the Arts and Community Enrichment

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

The Music Center Welcomes New Leaders to Its Board of Directors  By Dolores Quintana The Board of Directors of The...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City City Council Commends Individuals for Their Dedication to the Community

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

Former Commissioners, Board, and Committee Members Were Recognized  By Dolores Quintana The Culver City City Council recently held a ceremony...

Photo: Facebook, Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Fiesta de Ballona Summer Festival Returns with Free Admission, Carnival Rides, Live Entertainment, and More

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

Get Ready to Fiesta! Fiesta La Ballona 2023: Three Days of Non-Stop Fun in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Get...
News, Video

(Video) Mount Gay Rum Event In Venice At Belles Beach House

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

Tasty snacks, delicious cocktails and cool tunes at @Mount Gay Rum House. Fantastic. @culvercitywlanews Tasty snacks, delicious cocktails and cool...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Emerges Unscathed from Tropical Storm Hilary’s Wrath

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Cleanup Efforts Underway and DWP Working On Restoring Power By Dolores Quintana Tropical Storm Hilary spared Los Angeles from any...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Male Suspect After Attack With Kitchen Shears In Church

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Victim Hospitalized, Suspect in Custody; Authorities Appeal for Information on Motive By Keemia Zhang On August 20, the Culver City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Two Suspects Apprehended After Discharging Firearm; Multiple Agencies Collaborate in the Operation

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Culver City Police Respond Swiftly as Road Rage Incident Turns Violent  By Dolores Quintana On August 19th, at 9:10 pm,...

Photo: Official
News

DCBA Urges Vigilance as Tropical Storm Hilary Triggers Consumer Protection Measures

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Emergency Declaration Prompts Price Gouging Warning in Los Angeles County By Dolores Quintana On August 20, 2023, as Tropical Storm...

Photo: Facebook
News

City of Los Angeles and County of Los Angeles Press Conference For August 20

August 20, 2023

Read more
August 20, 2023

Updates from City and County Officials About the Ongoing Tropical Storm  By Dolores Quintana The National Weather Service issued this...

Photo: LAHSA
News, Real Estate

LAHSA Announced Rapid Response to Tropical Storm Hilary Starting On August 17

August 20, 2023

Read more
August 20, 2023

Collaborative Efforts, Shelters Provide Safety Amidst Adverse Weather By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has been...

Photo: AC Martin
News, Real Estate

Ambitious Multifamily and Retail Project at Sepulveda-Manchester Intersection

August 20, 2023

Read more
August 20, 2023

Cityview’s Redevelopment Vision To Transform Westchester Area By Dolores Quintana In a bid to transform the urban landscape near the...
News

The City of Culver City Issues Guidance as Tropical Storm Hilary Approaches Los Angeles

August 20, 2023

Read more
August 20, 2023

Emergency Activation, Safety Tips, Community Support in the Face of Adverse Weather By Dolores Quintana As Tropical Storm Hilary continues...

Photo: Facebook
News

Rare West Coast Tropical Storm to Hit Southern California This Weekend, Early Next Week

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Hurricane Hilary Currently A Category 4 Storm, First Ever Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Southern California By Keemia Zhang and...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Protect Your Ride: Culver City Police Hosts Catalytic Converter Etching Event

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Don’t Miss The Opportunity To Safeguard Your Vehicle This Weekend For Free By Dolores Quintana Culver City residents, don’t miss...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR