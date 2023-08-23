Taste of Summer: Introducing the ‘Check Yo’ Self’ Pizza Delight From Brandoni Pepperoni This Weekend

Savor the Season with a Fresh Prosciutto, Fig, and Pistachio Fusion Pizza

By Dolores Quintana

After the Hurriquake of last weekend, the summer sun graces us once again. It’s time to savor the season with a delectable new menu addition – the ‘Check Yo’ Self’ pizza at Brandoni Pepperoni’s pop-ups this weekend.

This mouthwatering creation features a harmonious blend of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. Picture this: fresh Prosciutto, locally sourced Murray Farm Black Mission Figs, creamy Mozzarella cheese, crisp Tamai Farms Arugula, and a generous sprinkling of Santa Barbara Pistachios. It’s a delightful marriage of savory and salty notes from the Prosciutto, perfectly complemented by the sweet and ripe essence of the figs.

Don’t take our word for it; you’ll want to experience this culinary masterpiece firsthand! Catch the ‘Check Yo’ Self’ pizza at two exclusive locations:

Bar and Garden: Thursday and Friday from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM (or until sold out).

Bar and Garden is located at 6142 Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Thursday’s wine tasting is focused on German wines, and Friday’s wine tasting will be Wine Club selections.

Offhand Wine Bar: Saturday from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM (or until sold out). Offhand Wine Bar is a @WestsideWinos Establishment and is located at 3008 Santa Monica Boulevard

Don’t miss your chance to savor the flavors of summer with ‘Check Yo’ Self’ and try chef Brandon Grey’s newest summer creation. You can order ahead at Brandoni Pepperoni.com and select one of the Brandoni classics or this newest ‘za.