Culver City Police Arrest Male Suspect After Attack With Kitchen Shears In Church

Victim Hospitalized, Suspect in Custody; Authorities Appeal for Information on Motive

By Keemia Zhang

On August 20, the Culver City Police Department officers responded to an emergency call at 8:15 p.m., reporting a stabbing at Grace Lutheran Church at 4427 Overland Ave, blocks away from Culver City Middle School.

Per the local authorities, officers arrived at 8:18 p.m. to locate and arrest a male suspect who was wielding kitchen shears at the Church’s entryway. The suspect had used the shears to stab one person.

The Culver City Fire Department personnel treated the victim at the scene for stab wounds on his back and neck, before transporting him to a hospital for further medical treatment.

The suspect was brought to the Culver City Police Department. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office at a later date for potential charges. The suspect’s name and motives for the attack have not yet been disclosed.

Readers with information or inquiries about the case are advised to contact the Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.