Authentic Italian Vicini Ristorante and Wine Bar Is Now Open On Pico

Chef Lucio Bedon Opens His Dream Restaurant Using Family Recipes

By Keemia Zhang

A new Italian restaurant, Vicini Ristorante and Wine Bar commemorated its opening on August 16th, featuring a menu of authentic Italian family recipes by local Chef Lucio Bedon, who has worked at prominent restaurants between Los Angeles and Italy for two decades.

Bedon’s father worked as a fisherman, and many dishes are inspired by the chef’s family and childhood – including fresh Mediterranean sardines cured by Bedon according to a family recipe. The menu, which aims to “read like a love letter to Veneto” – highlights include Bigoli in Salsa, a thick bigoli pasta, three months cured Chioggia sardines, and toast breadcrumbs; Risotto Nero Con Sepia, blank ink risotto with grilled cuttlefish; Carpaccio di Manzo, beef carpaccio with warm parmesan fonduta and truffle oil; and Moeche Fritte, soft shell crab with creamy white polenta.

The restaurant hosts an eighteen-seat bar with a cocktail and wine menu alongside a cozy, royal blue sixty-five-seat dining room – as well as a twenty-five-seat space for private dining. “Guests can expect a bright, warm, and inviting atmosphere,” said a spokesperson, with royal blue decor that aims to “evoke a summer getaway by the sea.”

Bedon originally launched the Pico space – the former location of Louise’s Trattoria – as a successful catering company before transitioning into an Italian restaurant, one of his long-held ambitions. “It’s incredibly special for my wife and me to have this space to create Vicini after all of these years.” Bedon has remarked. “Some of these dishes have lived with me for generations, while others are a reflection of experimentation and the way we enjoy eating now in Los Angeles.”

Bedon, who hails from the Veneto region of Italy, owns and operates the eatery. The chef was born in Piove di Sacco, near the city of Venice. He attended culinary school at age 14 and became executive chef of the Michelin-starred Casa Bianca in Italy. Bedon came to the United States in 1995 after being recruited to Los Angeles’ Louise’s Trattoria and went on to work for Patina Restaurants and the Walt Disney Corporation.

Vicini Ristorante and Wine Bar is open at 10645 W. Pico Boulevard and will serve patrons from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday, remaining open until 10:00 pm from Friday-Sunday. To reserve a table, visit their website at www.vicinila.com.