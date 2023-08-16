August 17, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Authentic Italian Vicini Ristorante and Wine Bar Is Now Open On Pico

Photo: Jakob Layman

Chef Lucio Bedon Opens His Dream Restaurant Using Family Recipes

By Keemia Zhang

A new Italian restaurant, Vicini Ristorante and Wine Bar commemorated its opening on August 16th, featuring a menu of authentic Italian family recipes by local Chef Lucio Bedon, who has worked at prominent restaurants between Los Angeles and Italy for two decades.

Bedon’s father worked as a fisherman, and many dishes are inspired by the chef’s family and childhood – including fresh Mediterranean sardines cured by Bedon according to a family recipe. The menu, which aims to “read like a love letter to Veneto” – highlights include Bigoli in Salsa, a thick bigoli pasta, three months cured Chioggia sardines, and toast breadcrumbs; Risotto Nero Con Sepia, blank ink risotto with grilled cuttlefish; Carpaccio di Manzo, beef carpaccio with warm parmesan fonduta and truffle oil; and Moeche Fritte, soft shell crab with creamy white polenta. 

The restaurant hosts an eighteen-seat bar with a cocktail and wine menu alongside a cozy, royal blue sixty-five-seat dining room – as well as a twenty-five-seat space for private dining. “Guests can expect a bright, warm, and inviting atmosphere,” said a spokesperson, with  royal blue decor that aims to “evoke a summer getaway by the sea.” 

Bedon originally launched the Pico space – the former location of Louise’s Trattoria – as a successful catering company before transitioning into an Italian restaurant, one of his long-held ambitions. “It’s incredibly special for my wife and me to have this space to create Vicini after all of these years.” Bedon has remarked. “Some of these dishes have lived with me for generations, while others are a reflection of experimentation and the way we enjoy eating now in Los Angeles.”

Bedon, who hails from the Veneto region of Italy, owns and operates the eatery. The chef was born in Piove di Sacco, near the city of Venice. He attended culinary school at age 14 and became executive chef of the Michelin-starred Casa Bianca in Italy. Bedon came to the United States in 1995 after being recruited to Los Angeles’ Louise’s Trattoria and went on to work for Patina Restaurants and the Walt Disney Corporation.

Vicini Ristorante and Wine Bar is open at 10645 W. Pico Boulevard and will serve patrons from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday, remaining open until 10:00 pm from Friday-Sunday. To reserve a table, visit their website at www.vicinila.com.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dunkin’ Brings Back Beloved Pumpkin Spice Line-Up, Delighting Pumpkin Spice Enthusiasts

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Iconic Pumpkin Flavors Return to Menu, Delectable Bakery Treats, Seasonal Promotions By Dolores Quintana After a long-awaited 258 days, Dunkin‘...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Joins Relief Efforts for Maui Wildfire Victims with Donations

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Hawaii-based Restaurant Offers Support, Matching Dollar-for-Dollar Contributions to Aid By Dolores Quintana Amid the devastating wildfires that have ravaged entire...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Film Review: Haunted Mansion

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

FILM REVIEWHAUNTED MANSIONRated PG-13122 MinutesReleased July 28th I don’t know why critics are bashing Haunted Mansion. It’s a really fun...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, School

Check Out Some Ideas For Students Trying To Have Fun On A Student Budget

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Students Can Get Discounts At Many Businesses and Companies, Here’s How For readers who are students at SMC, UCLA, or...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Announces That Applications for Its Performing Arts Grant Program Are Being Accepted

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

The Grant Program Process Is Open Now, Taking Applications Until September 15 By Dolores Quintana Culver City, known for its...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Volunteer for Fiesta La Ballona 2023 and Be Part of the Community Celebration in 2023

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Residents and Students Can Earn Community Service Credits While Volunteering By Dolores Quintana Culver City’s vibrant community event, Fiesta La...
News, Video

(Video) Barrington Plaza Apartments Face Mass Eviction

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. is evicting 712 Tenants to install fire sprinklers and complete safety upgrades. The Ellis Act provides...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Officers’ Routine Traffic Stop Yields Arrest of Armed Suspect

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Officers’ Investigation Uncover Loaded Firearm and Extensive Criminal History By Dolores Quintana In a recent incident, officers from the Culver...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD Chief Medical Director and Superintendent Recommend Sending Mildly Sick Students to Class

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

This Change In Policy Comes As A Surprise and Likely Related To Absence Rates By Dolores Quintana Smita Malhotra, MD,...
Housing, News, Veterans, Video

Latest Twist in Veterans Fight Over Land Use at West L.A VA

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California’s Dichotomy: Rising Numbers of Ultra-Rich Residents Amidst Deepening Inequality

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Amidst Tales of Population Decreasing, Number of Millionaires and Billionaires Rise By Dolores Quintana Amidst population shifts, exorbitant housing costs,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

TikTok’s Soaring Ambitions: Expanding Culver City HQ Amidst Global Growth

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Controversial Video Platform Increases Culver City Presence by 44%  By Dolores Quintana While you might find yourself outside the typical...

Photo: Kaiser Permanente
News, Real Estate

Kaiser Permanente’s Vision for Growth: West LA Medical Center Campus Expansion Takes Shape

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Healthcare Provider Sets Course with New Surgery Center and Outpatient Facility By Dolores Quintana Kaiser Permanente, a healthcare company that...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council to Vote a Second Time on Benedict Canyon Hotel Development

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Bulgari Hotel Development Faces Scrutiny Over Different Issues By Keemia Zhang A City Council vote on for the approval of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD Launches Weekend DUI Crackdown: Multiple Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols All Over Los Angeles

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Strategic Measures Aim to Curb Impaired Driving and to Ensure Road Safety By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Police Department...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR