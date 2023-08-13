Kaiser Permanente’s Vision for Growth: West LA Medical Center Campus Expansion Takes Shape

Healthcare Provider Sets Course with New Surgery Center and Outpatient Facility

By Dolores Quintana

Kaiser Permanente, a healthcare company that has been bolstering its status in Southern California, has announced its plans to expand its West Los Angeles Medical Center campus, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

On July 25, Kaiser Permanente formally submitted an application to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning, outlining its intent to construct a state-of-the-art surgery center and medical office building at 5901 W. Venice Boulevard. This 2.3-acre property, situated at the northwest intersection of Venice and Fairfax Avenue, is currently occupied by a smaller medical office facility. The forthcoming project envisions a new 63,000-square-foot building accompanied by a modern 300-car garage.

“We are very excited to expand our ability to serve the Greater Los Angeles community,” stated Kaiser’s Senior Vice President, Lilit Zibari, in a press release. Zibari further explained that the proposed Venice Boulevard medical office building will not only augment the existing medical center but will also extend the spectrum of available outpatient surgical services. This move aims to address the growing demand for such care.

Designed primarily as an outpatient facility, the forthcoming structure will cater to patients seeking treatment and undergoing procedures without necessitating overnight stays. Aside from the cost-effectiveness compared to a full hospital visit, the new outpatient center is anticipated to create additional capacity at various other Kaiser facilities.

Project renderings reveal a contemporary three-story building thoughtfully designed to meet LEED Gold standards. The architecture incorporates thoughtful perimeter landscaping and setbacks from adjacent residential properties. Pending city approvals, Kaiser anticipates commencing work at the 5901 Venice location in 2025.

Headquartered in Oakland, Kaiser Permanente boasts a network of over 8,000 physicians across Southern California. As a non-profit healthcare provider, it has proactively planned to expand its flagship hospital campus near Sunset Boulevard in East Hollywood. Additionally, Kaiser’s notable achievements include the inauguration of its medical school in Pasadena in 2020.