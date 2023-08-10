Culver City Bus Is Currently Seeking Qualified Bus Drivers and Fleet Assistants

Employment Comes With A $2,500 Sign On Bonus For Those Who Are Hired

By Dolores Quintana

The City of Culver City is hiring bus drivers for the city’s municipal bus line. They are interested in hiring safety-conscious and customer-oriented Bus Operators to become part of their team. Culver City Bus offers hands-on paid training, uniform allowances, and health benefits. The biggest news is that Culver CityBus is now offering a $2,500 sign-on bonus. Terms and conditions apply.

Culver City Mayor Albert Vera stated, “We are hoping that this added sign-on bonus for new bus operators has a big effect, so we can continue to provide the high level of service that our passengers deserve. We realize that our riders depend on us to keep the community moving, and we need to continue to attract drivers to make that happen.”

Interested candidates can apply via the City’s online application. For further details, explore the Culver CityBus website or get in touch with our live customer service operators at 310-253-6500.

Positions start with a competitive hourly rate of $19.10 during the training phase, progressing to $24.90 upon completion. Benefits encompass health coverage, tuition reimbursements, comprehensive training, retirement plan options, and adaptable work schedules. The acclaimed Culver CityBus team is dedicated to delivering excellence in service and unwavering support.

Culver City boasts a history of progressive transit solutions, consistently demonstrating a steadfast dedication to being a crucial transportation asset. Culver CityBus significantly enriches the community’s well-being by amplifying mobility choices and furthering the cause of environmental sustainability. Since 1928, Culver City has been pivotal in enhancing regional mobility and air quality by curbing car trips and vehicle miles traveled.

For over two decades, the city has fervently embraced alternative fuels to power its fleet, setting a formidable standard for sustainable fleet operations. In 2004, Culver CityBus transitioned its transit fleet to 100% Compressed Natural Gas—a pioneering move in the South Coast Air Quality Management District and the State of California. This commitment to alternative fuels has yielded tangible reductions in pollutants within city limits and served as a blueprint for transit agencies across the United States.