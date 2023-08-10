After Nearly Fifty Years, The Overland Cafe Has Permanently Closed Its Doors

The Restaurant’s Site Is Now For Sale After Owner’s Death

By Dolores Quintana

The Overland Cafe, which had been operating for 49 years and was owned by Mark Sands, has permanently closed its doors. There is now a “for sale” sign on the building. While the social media feeds for the restaurant and the notice on the official website stated only that the restaurant had closed for good, according to more than one source, the reason for the restaurant going out of business was the death of the owner Mark Sands.

Like many other restaurants in Los Angeles, The Overland Cafe fell on hard economic times in 2020. The loss of dining in-house made it hard for many restaurants to continue operating, but the restaurant made it through the lockdown phase and was still a favorite in Culver City.

The restaurant was one of the pioneering establishments in the Palms and nearby Mar Vista area that now is more of a thriving strip of restaurants, and started as a sandwich shop that eventually moved into serving dinner and jazz nights, according to Eater.com.

The message posted on the restaurant’s website says, “We are sad to report we have permanently closed our doors. We thank you all for your support over the years.”