PLANTA Opens First West Coast Location in Marina Del Rey, with Brentwood Restaurant Set to Debut Soon

Brand Urban Facilitates West Coast Expansion Of PLANTA Restaurants On The Westside

By Dolores Quintana

Brand Urban, a leading real estate brokerage and advisory company based in Manhattan has proudly announced PLANTA’s successful expansion into the California market. PLANTA, an innovative plant-based restaurant group with a strong presence across Canada and the U.S., has opened its first West Coast restaurant at 4625 Admiralty Way in Marina Del Rey. Building on this momentum, PLANTA has already signed a lease for a second Los Angeles restaurant, scheduled to open in August, at 11754 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. The grand opening date for the Brentwood location has not yet been determined.

The upcoming Brentwood location, positioned at 11754 San Vicente Boulevard, is set to capture the essence of the sought-after residential neighborhood in Los Angeles. Surrounded by renowned retail and restaurant co-tenants, including Katsuya, Jon, and Vinny’s, Mendocino Farms, Barry’s Bootcamp, and the Brentwood Country Mart, the 3,411-square-foot restaurant embraces the easy California aesthetic. The establishment will be housed in an existing quaint terracotta-roofed building with organic details like exposed wooden rafters, creating an elegant, whitewashed interior adorned with playful beaded wood details, light stone, terrazzo, and another iconic PLANTA bar.

Alex Yanoff and Taryn Brandes of Brand Urban, serving as PLANTA’s national real estate expansion advisors and master brokers, played a key role in both transactions. They collaborated closely with Rachel Rosenberg, Greer Colton, and Liz Rockmore of Thirty-Three Group to successfully realize PLANTA’s expansion plans.

Taryn Brandes, founder of Brand Urban, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We’re thrilled to be part of PLANTA’s continued expansion across the United States, and these new California restaurants mark a major milestone in the company’s growth. Los Angeles is a market we’ve been eyeing for years, and we are excited to introduce their newest brand, PLANTA Cocina, to the U.S. in such a special way. Marina Del Rey and Brentwood are ideal locations for PLANTA to have a presence, and we have no doubt that their mission of expanding the accessibility of plant-based dining through its creative, elevated, and sustainability-focused menus will resonate deeply with both locals and visitors in these markets.”

PLANTA’s Founder and CEO, Steven Salm, shared his enthusiasm for entering the Los Angeles market, stating, “Los Angeles has been a market we have been discussing for years, and it is incredible to be a part of a community that values health, wellness, and so much of PLANTA’s core values. We are proud to introduce PLANTA to LA in such a unique way. PLANTA Cocina’s design-forward aesthetic, playful menu and incredible setting along the water is an unbelievable addition to the Marina Del Rey community. We are in great company adjacent to incredible home-grown LA establishments and are excited to cater to the west side of LA.”

The Marina Del Rey location at 4625 Admiralty Way offers a remarkable dining experience, featuring 4,728 square feet of interior dining space adorned with beautiful arched windows, high ceilings, picturesque marina views, and a natural ambiance with live plants throughout. The restaurant also boasts a 900-square-foot patio space offering expansive ocean views, allowing guests to dine outside and enjoy the scenic surroundings. The strategic location of this restaurant near the nearby farmers’ markets enables access to the highest-quality, locally grown fresh ingredients to be incorporated into the pan-Latin-inspired plant-based dishes served to PLANTA Cocina Marina Del Rey guests.

Founded in 2016 by Co-Founders Steven Salm and Chef David Lee, PLANTA is on a mission to expand the accessibility and acceptability of plant-based dining while prioritizing sustainability in every aspect of the business, from its minimal waste menu to composting in every location. With an impressive growth trajectory, PLANTA has already expanded to 12 restaurant locations across Bethesda, Chicago, New York City, Miami, Washington D.C., and Toronto. In addition to its California ventures, PLANTA has exciting plans to open new doors in Atlanta, with two locations in Krog Street Market and Buckhead Village, along with a new addition to its New York City portfolio later this year.