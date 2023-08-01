Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Hosts Sixth Sense in Beverly Hills

By Susan Payne

This August, spiritual leader, humanitarian and peacemaker Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is making a visit to Beverly Hills after 20 years as part of the Sixth Sense event, a special evening of meditation, wisdom and personal transformation at the Beverly Hilton.

Gurudev is a realized master and globally renowned humanitarian. He is recognized as a leading figure in contemporary meditation and celebrated for creating evidence-based techniques that cultivate sustainable joy and peace in daily life.

Forty-two years ago, Gurudev founded the international, nonprofit humanitarian organization, the Art of Living Foundation. In his dedication to the service of others, the nonprofit has become a movement that has inspired a wave of transformation in 180 countries, touching the lives of more than 500 million and generating a global network of volunteers and instructors.

Gurudev has mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited for playing a central role in ending the violent 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 39 governmental awards, including the highest civilian awards from several nations. Twenty-four universities have awarded him honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts.

Gurudev’s vision for societal transformation begins with the individual. Art of Living’s flagship SKY Breath Meditation workshop is backed by more than 100 independent scientific studies and is being practiced by millions worldwide. Gurudev’s techniques have also empowered and rehabilitated hundreds of thousands of prison inmates, military veterans, refugees, and front-line healthcare workers globally.

Across the United States, Gurudev has a number of Sixth Sense events planned for the rest of August, in addition to a rare opportunity to learn SKY Breath Meditation in his presence in Los Angeles on August 11-13th.

“We are made up of body, mind, and spirit. The body needs amino acids, proteins, carbohydrates, minerals. Similarly, what does the mind need? It needs happiness, love, creativity; all this is part of spirituality. Creativity, enthusiasm, respect, love, joy, happiness; don’t you want this? Anything that brings you closer to yourself, that uplifts your spirit, that makes you feel one with everybody is spirituality,” Gurudev says in the Art of Living Q&A.

To see Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in person, register for Sixth Sense, a special evening of meditation and wisdom, at the Beverly Hilton, International Ballroom, Los Angeles, on Thursday, August. 10th, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Tickets for Sixth Sense range from $50 to $500 and can be purchased here. For any queries, you can reach out to Art of Living at lacenter@artofliving.org or at 310-820 9429.