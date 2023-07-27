Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested Shortly After Incident By Culver City Police

Officers Recover the $6,500 Stolen From First Citizen’s Bank

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team investigation led to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect on July 25 at 4:15 pm. The incident occurred at the First Citizens Bank at 5573 Sepulveda Blvd, where the suspect made off with approximately $6,500.

Within two minutes of receiving the robbery call, Culver City Police Officers rushed to the scene and began the investigation. As they gathered information from witnesses and bank employees, a description of the suspect was quickly obtained.

With the details in hand, officers thoroughly searched the surrounding area to apprehend the perpetrator. It wasn’t long before they spotted an individual matching the suspect’s description walking in a rear alley. The suspect was visibly in possession of the stolen money at the time of the arrest.

Upon further investigation, the suspect was positively identified as the bank robber. Without hesitation, the individual confessed to the crime during police questioning. The suspect was taken into custody without incident following the successful identification and confession.