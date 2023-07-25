Culver City’s Heroes with Hooves: Goats Lead the Charge in Wildfire Defense

Adorable and Effective – How Goats are Keeping Our City Safe from Brush Fires

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City takes a moment to recognize and appreciate its furry, four-legged friends – goats! These adorable creatures are not just a treat for the eyes; they play a vital role in safeguarding the city from potential wildfire threats through their exceptional brush clearance abilities.

With their voracious appetites for vegetation, goats have become essential allies in the ongoing battle against wildfires. Their diligent and hungry efforts in clearing dense vegetation along the hillside above Culver City Park are instrumental in lowering the risk of wildfires and contributing to a safer environment for residents.

As the goats diligently carry out their brush clearance duties, the city authorities request the public’s cooperation in not disturbing or distracting these hardworking creatures. Their focus and undisturbed work are crucial in ensuring maximum efficiency in clearing the brush and reducing potential fire hazards.

For residents residing in the very high fire hazard severity zones of Culver City, ensuring defensible space around their properties is of utmost importance. By creating a buffer zone through proper vegetation management, homeowners can make their properties more fire-resistant, offering an added layer of protection against wildfires.

For any inquiries related to brush clearance, residents are encouraged to reach out to the Community Risk Reduction department at (310) 253-5925. Additionally, valuable information about brush clearance and creating defensible space can be accessed through resources available on Cal Fire’s Ready for Wildfire and National Fire Protection Association websites.