Join the Culver City Blood Drive and Save Lives at Fire Station 1 on July 20

Photo: Facebook

The Rotary Club and Fire Department Partner for Cedars Sinai Blood Drive

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver City Rotary Club, in collaboration with the Culver City Fire Department, is organizing a Cedars Sinai Blood Drive at Culver City Fire Station #1. This vital event presents an opportunity for community members to make a difference and potentially save lives through blood donation. Donors will receive an In-N-Out Burger gift card and a limited edition t-shirt. 

The blood drive is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Culver City Fire Station 1, located at 9600 Culver Boulevard in Culver City. Convenient parking is available in nearby parking lots, and for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint, Culver CityBus Line 1 or Line 7 offers easy access to the location.

In order to ensure the safety of all participants, certain guidelines have been put in place. All donors are required to wear face masks throughout the donation process, and standard infection-control measures and physical distancing will be strictly enforced. These precautions aim to create a secure environment for both donors and staff members.

To be eligible for blood donation, donors must meet specific criteria. They should bring a photo ID for identification purposes and must be in good health, weighing at least 110 pounds. It is advised to have a substantial meal before donating and drink extra water to stay hydrated. The minimum age to donate blood is 17 years old. However, individuals who are 16 years old may be eligible to donate if they have a signed parent consent form and weigh at least 135 pounds. This provision enables young donors to contribute to the cause while adhering to necessary precautions.

Donating blood is a selfless act that can have a profound impact on the lives of others. Every donation has the potential to save multiple lives and support individuals in need of blood transfusions for various medical conditions. By participating in the Cedars Sinai Blood Drive, residents of Culver City can play a crucial role in bolstering the community’s blood supply and making a positive difference. It is suggested that donors sign up online in advance here to keep the event flowing smoothly.

