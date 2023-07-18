Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting Opens Doors for Public Input and Engagement

City Residents Invited to Participate In-Person or Online In Shaping The Future

By Dolores Quintana

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is gearing up for its upcoming meeting, scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This hybrid meeting welcomes members of the public to participate either in person or online via the Webex platform. The meeting will take place in person at the Dan Patacchia Meeting Room, City Hall, 1st Fl, 9770 Culver Blvd. You can check out the committee’s website for more information and meeting minutes.

The committee is committed to enhancing the city’s bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and they value the input and engagement of community members. The upcoming meeting presents an opportunity for residents to voice their opinions, concerns, and suggestions regarding these essential modes of transportation.

Whether attending in person or virtually, individuals interested in participating are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the process beforehand. The committee has provided information on attending and actively engaging in the meeting, ensuring a smooth and inclusive experience for all participants.

While the meeting organizers highly recommend the use of masks, they have clarified that wearing them is not mandatory. However, the committee recognizes the importance of maintaining a safe and healthy environment and encourages attendees to consider the well-being of themselves and others.

During the meeting, committee members will address various bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure topics, safety measures, and future development plans. This includes discussing potential improvements to existing pathways, exploring ways to increase accessibility, and seeking public input on proposed projects.