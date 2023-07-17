Officers From The Culver City PD Make Arrests After Hazardous Traffic Stop

Individuals Apprehended During the Stop Have Extensive Criminal History

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on July 14 at 1 pm on a vehicle for hazardous moving violations. What initially seemed like a routine traffic stop quickly turned into a significant arrest, as it was discovered that both the driver and passenger had an extensive criminal history and were on parole.

During the course of the investigation during the stop, officers used de-escalation techniques and prioritized safety according to the press release the CCPD posted on social media.

Upon searching the vehicle, the Officers made a startling discovery. They found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and an expended bullet casing, suggesting the gun had been fired from inside the vehicle before the police encounter. Recognizing the potential danger, officers placed the suspects under arrest.

The arrestees were taken into custody and booked at CCPD, with the process carried out smoothly and without any further complications.