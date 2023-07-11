Enter a World of Magic and Imagination: Culver City Public Theatre Presents ‘The Enchanted Bookshop

Experience Free Family-Friendly Theater in Culver City’s Dr. Paul Carlson Park, Until July 30

By Dolores Quintana

You and your friends and family are invited to the experience of The Culver City Public Theatre proudly presenting “The Enchanted Bookshop.” This captivating production, written by Todd Wallinger and directed by Trace Oakley, will run until July 30, 2023.

The enchantment unfolds every Saturday and Sunday at 12:00 p.m., offering families and theater enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to indulge in an afternoon of imagination and entertainment. Best of all, admission to the performance is completely free, making it an accessible and enjoyable experience for everyone.

The beautiful Dr. Paul Carlson Park, located at 10400 Braddock Drive in Culver City, sets the stage for this delightful production. Attendees are encouraged to park on the park side of the street, near Motor Ave, for convenient access to the venue.

This performance is made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation. The play is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Denver, Colorado.