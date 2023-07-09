July 10, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Palms Neighborhood Experiences Continued Growth as Mixed-Use Developments Expand Along Venice Boulevard

Photo: Google Earth

The Three Story Mixed-Use Building Will Contain 54 Units and 70 Parking Spaces

By Dolores Quintana

The vibrant collection of mixed-use and multifamily residential buildings lining Venice Boulevard in Palms is expanding further, adding to the neighborhood’s evolving landscape.

The rising structure at 9900 Venice Boulevard has begun to take shape after over a year and a half of construction, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Geneva Street Partners, a Los Angeles-based developer, is spearheading the development of a new seven-story, 54-unit apartment complex featuring 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The project also includes a two-story podium and a basement level that will accommodate 70 parking spaces. 

Notably, the project received density bonus incentives, allowing for a larger structure than what zoning regulations typically permit. Due to this agreement, only six of the newly built apartments will be designated as deed-restricted affordable housing for a 55-year period.

HBA, a prominent architectural firm, is responsible for designing the contemporary exterior of the 9900 Venice project, which showcases stucco finishes. The development encompasses a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. 

Situated in proximity to major entertainment industry players such as Sony Pictures, Culver City Station, Warner Bros. Discovery, Apple, and Amazon Studios, and the burgeoning downtown Culver City area, the project location holds strategic value.

in News, Real Estate
