June 30, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Heat Warning For Los Angeles County In Effect For Holiday Weekend

Photo: Facebook

Triple Digit Temperatures Are Expected, So Extra Care Must Be Taken

By Dolores Quintana

With scorching temperatures forecasted this holiday weekend, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is reminding the public about the risks of heat-related illnesses. The National Weather Service warns of hot and dry weather conditions, heightening fire dangers across the desert, lower mountains, and interior valleys. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the 90s to a sweltering 109 degrees Fahrenheit, with Saturday projected as the hottest day.

Extreme heat poses a significant health threat, particularly to vulnerable populations, including young children, the elderly, individuals with chronic conditions, pregnant women, people with disabilities, and those who are socially isolated. Public Health emphasizes the crucial importance of never leaving infants, children, pets, or individuals with impairments unattended in parked cars, as temperatures inside can rapidly escalate to life-threatening levels. If such a situation is observed, immediate action should be taken by calling 911.

For individuals at substantial risk, having a friend or relative check on them twice daily during the heatwave is strongly advised. Extending this support to those known to have a heightened vulnerability to heat-related illnesses, such as the sick, older adults, pregnant women, children, and those living alone, is equally crucial. Infants and young children, in particular, require more frequent monitoring.

To ensure personal safety during extreme heat, the following simple yet vital steps should be taken:

Stay Cool:

  • Individuals without air conditioning should seek respite in cooling centers, libraries, or public places like shopping malls for a few hours each day.
  • While electric fans offer some comfort, they do not prevent heat-related illnesses when temperatures soar into the high 90s. Opting for a cool shower or bath or finding an air-conditioned location is a more effective way to cool off. Additionally, using cool compresses can provide relief.
  • Minimize the use of stoves and ovens to maintain a cooler temperature indoors.
  • Avoid physical exertion and exercise outdoors during the hottest parts of the day to prevent overheating. Seek medical attention if experiencing a rapid, strong pulse, delirium, or a body temperature exceeding 102 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Limit exposure to the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when ultraviolet (UV) rays are at their strongest. Engage in minimal physical activities during this time.
  • Use cool compresses or misting to stay refreshed.
  • Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water or fluids throughout the day, even if you are not feeling thirsty. Sugary, caffeinated, and alcoholic beverages should be avoided as they contribute to dehydration. Very cold drinks should also be avoided as they can cause stomach cramps.
  • It is crucial to replenish the salt and minerals lost through heavy sweating. Sports drinks can aid in this replacement. However, individuals on a low-salt diet, those with diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic conditions should consult with their doctor before consuming sports beverages or taking salt tablets.
  • Ensure pets have access to ample fresh water and shade to keep them hydrated.

Recognizing Heat-related Illnesses and Taking Action:

Heat-related illnesses can manifest in various medical conditions, including heat rash, heat cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, which can be fatal. Warning signs may include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache, nausea or vomiting, paleness, tiredness, dizziness, disorientation, or confusion.

  • Heat Cramps: Cease physical activity and move to a cool place. Drink water or a sports drink. Avoid resuming strenuous activities for several hours after the heat cramps subside. Seek immediate medical attention if cramps persist for over an hour, if you are on a low-sodium diet, or if heart problems are present.
  • Heat Exhaustion: Move to a cool location and rest, lying down. Loosen clothing and apply cool, wet cloths to the body (e.g., head, neck, armpits, groin) or take a cool shower or bath. Sip on cool, non-alcoholic beverages. Seek medical help if vomiting, worsening symptoms, or symptoms lasting longer than an hour.
  • Heat Stroke: Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Call 911 immediately. Move the affected person to a cooler or shaded area. Help lower their temperature by applying cool, wet cloths to their head, neck, armpits, and groin or by providing a cool bath. Refrain from giving them anything to drink.

Public Health also offers additional recommendations during high-temperature days:

  • Exercise caution with potential fire ignition sources such as fireworks and lawn care equipment.
  • Ensure the safety of children around cars by never leaving infants or children unattended inside vehicles. Check the temperature of safety seats and belts to ensure they are not too hot before securing a child.
  • Teach children not to play in or around cars to prevent accidental entrapment in a hot vehicle.
  • Always lock car doors and trunks, even when at home, and keep keys out of children’s reach. Double-check that children have exited the car upon reaching the destination.
  • Regularly check on family, friends, and neighbors at risk of heat-related illnesses, including those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, individuals living alone, and outdoor workers and athletes. Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, or hot, red, dry, or damp skin are observed, as these could indicate heat stroke.
  • Opt for light, cool, and easily digestible foods like fruits or salads. When carrying packed food, use a cooler or ice pack and avoid leaving it exposed to direct sunlight. Meats and dairy products can quickly spoil in hot weather.
  • If wearing a mask, refrain from engaging in strenuous workouts while using face coverings not specifically designed for athletic purposes.
  • Stay updated by checking local news for weather forecasts, extreme heat alerts, safety tips, and information on cooling centers in the area.

To locate nearby cooling centers and access free cooling facilities for those without air conditioning, individuals can visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or contact 211 for assistance.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Traffic Stop Unveils Drugs and Stolen Firearm, Leading to Arrests

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Culver City Officer’s Routine Traffic Stop Turns into a Drug and Weapons Bust  By Dolores Quintana  Yesterday at 9 am,...

Photo: LAHSA
News

City of Los Angeles, LAHSA Release 2023 Homeless Count Numbers

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

The Number of the Unhoused Has Risen Significantly Since 2022 By Dolores Quintana The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count...

Photo: UCLA
Dining, Food & Drink, News

UCLA Grad Graham Rossmore Is Helping Shape City Al Fresco Policy

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

Something That He Didn’t Expect To Be Doing, But He Is Advising the City As the discussion around the future...

Photo: Instagram: @barandgarden @la_brandoni_pepperoni @empiricalcph
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bar and Garden Is Hosting An Empirical Tasting and Brandoni Pepperoni Pizza Pop-Up

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

The Tasting and Pizza Pop-up Will Take Place June 29 From 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. By Dolores Quintana On their...

Photo: Instagram: @ChineseLaundryKitchen
Dining, Food & Drink, News

You Can Now Pick Up Chinese Laundry Kitchen’s Infamous Dan Dan Sauce Locally

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

Farmshop Brentwood and Hi-Lo Liquor In Culver City Carry The Sauce By Dolores Quintana Farmshop Brentwood shared a post that...
News

Skin Laundry Laser Focuses On Rejuvenating Skin

June 28, 2023

Read more
June 28, 2023

Facials don’t have to be invasive. That’s why Skin Laundry has taken a revolutionary approach to skincare technology, making the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

California Assembly Passes AB 881 to Increase Diversity in Juries, Boost Jury Pay

June 28, 2023

Read more
June 28, 2023

Los Angeles County Would Be Part Of The Pilot Program If AB 881 Is Passed By Dolores Quintana AB 881,...

Photo: Instagram: @JoshRuben
News, Upbeat Beat

Acclaimed Director Josh Ruben to Sign Copies Of His New Comic “Darla”

June 28, 2023

Read more
June 28, 2023

Signing Will Take Place Saturday, July 1, at Pulp Fiction Culver City By Dolores Quintana Director Josh Ruben, known for...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Staff Recognized for Projects Improving Community Life

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

Innovation, Efficiency, and Sustainability Are Some of the Key Project Virtues By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver City proudly...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

First East/West Protected Bike Lane Officially Opened On June 26

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

The Lanes Are On Venice Boulevard From National To Lincoln  By Dolores Quintana In a significant step towards improving transportation...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Sunrise Growers Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Frozen Fruit Products Over Listeria Concerns

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

Fruit Was Sold At Walmart, Whole Foods, and Target Stores By Dolores Quintana Sunrise Growers Inc., a SunOpta Inc. subsidiary,...
News, Video

(Video) Rabbi David Wolpe Speaks At The Memorial Day Ceremony At The Los Angeles National Cemetery

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

This is the first time the ceremony has been held since 2019 in person @culvercitywlanews ♬ original sound – westsidetoday

Photo: Marine Mammal Care Center
News

Toxic Algae In Coastal Waters Is Causing Marine Mammal Beachings and Deaths

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

The Marine Mammal Care Center Has Issued a Hospital Alert For This “Extreme Event” By Dolores Quintana The Marine Mammal...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Stands Against Gun Violence: June Proclaimed as Gun Violence Awareness Month

June 26, 2023

Read more
June 26, 2023

Remembering The Victims and the Urgency of Gun Violence Prevention By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver City has taken...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Issues Reminder of Strict Prohibition Of Fireworks for Public Safety

June 26, 2023

Read more
June 26, 2023

Residents Urged to Comply with Laws to Ensure a Fun and Safe Fourth of July By Dolores Quintana Culver City...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR