Culver City Fourth Of July Closures and West Los Angeles Fireworks

Culver City Issues Information For The Fourth Of July Holiday

By Dolores Quintana

In observance of Independence Day, the City of Culver City has made several service hour adjustments to accommodate the holiday. The following changes will be in effect:

City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, allowing employees to enjoy the holiday with their families.

There will be no street sweeping on Tuesday, July 4. Residents are advised not to park their vehicles in street-sweeping zones during this time.

Trash and recycling pickup services will proceed as normal. Residents are encouraged to follow their regular pickup schedule and guidelines.

CityBus will operate on a Sunday schedule, and the Customer Service counter will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. Commuters are advised to plan their trips accordingly.

In light of the anticipated warm temperatures this weekend, the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management has provided a map where residents of #CulverCity can locate the nearest Cooling Center. It’s important to stay safe and beat the heat during the Independence Day festivities.

Authorities from the Culver City Police and Fire Departments want to remind everyone that the sale and possession of all fireworks, including “safe and sane” fireworks, is strictly prohibited in Culver City. Violators will be subject to fines and possible arrest if found displaying or in possession of fireworks. The Police and Fire Departments are particularly concerned about the risk of injuries, especially to children and young adults.

If you have any questions or wish to report illegal fireworks, please contact the Culver City Police Department at (310) 253-6208.

For those seeking a fun-filled Independence Day celebration, the Exchange Club of Culver City will be hosting its annual Independence Day Family Picnic and Fireworks Extravaganza at West Los Angeles College on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023. For more information about the event, visit the Exchange Club’s website.