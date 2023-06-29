Bar and Garden Is Hosting An Empirical Tasting and Brandoni Pepperoni Pizza Pop-Up

The Tasting and Pizza Pop-up Will Take Place June 29 From 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

By Dolores Quintana

On their Instagram page, Bar and Garden gave notice of the special tasting event taking place on June 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., “We’re doing a tasting with the Copenhagen company @empiricalcph tomorrow the 29th at @barandgarden If you’re in LA come by between 5 and 7 pm for a chance to try something delicious! Grab a pizza from @la_brandoni_pepperoni while you’re here for the perfect evening.”

This is a rare tasting since Empirical is located in Europe, so you might not have another chance for a while to attend one of their tasting sessions. Their webpage states, “Empirical is forever inspired by the role flavor plays in our ability to create and transport experiences. Many of us have spent a significant amount of blood and sweat working in some of the world’s best kitchens with the hope of pushing the boundaries of how we experience food. But Empirical is a newfound approach in bringing together our past and our experiences into something new. The outcome is something that’s democratic and shareable and driven by the journey of creating unique and unexpected flavors.”

Brandoni Pepperoni does their weekly Thursday and Friday residency at Bar and Garden out back and will be bringing some of the best pizzas in Los Angeles with them. Chef Brandon Grey goes to the local farmer’s markets to get the ingredients for his pies and has added a farmer’s market hand pie to the menu of late, along with sides and sauces. He has an amazing twelve different pizzas available, and the “Friday” with pepperoni and lemon ricotta is a favorite of mine. You can order his delicious pizzas, slices, and other menu items ahead of time and pick them up easily. Go here to pre-order.