Sunrise Growers Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Frozen Fruit Products Over Listeria Concerns

Fruit Was Sold At Walmart, Whole Foods, and Target Stores
By Dolores Quintana
Sunrise Growers Inc., a SunOpta Inc. subsidiary, has voluntarily recalled specific frozen fruit products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall is linked to pineapple sourced from a third-party supplier and was issued through the FDA website.
Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can lead to severe infections, particularly in vulnerable populations such as young children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. While healthy individuals may experience temporary symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, pregnant women infected with Listeria are at risk of miscarriages and stillbirths. If any consumers have concerns regarding potential illness, it is advised to consult with a physician.
As of now, there have been no reported illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.
Products were distributed via the following retailers:
- Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV and WY from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023
- Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023
- Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from October 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023
This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ freezers:
Walmart
Great Value Mixed Fruit packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (70,360 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FMX235003
|12/16/2024
|FMX300902
|01/09/2025
|FMX303313
|02/02/2025
|FMX235101
|12/17/2024
|FMX301806
|01/18/2025
|FMX303803
|02/07/2025
|FMX303903
|02/08/2025
|FMX304102
|02/09/2025
|FMX305202
|02/21/2025
|FMX304003
|02/09/2025
|FMX305102
|02/20/2025
|FMX305302
|02/22/2025
|FMX305401
|02/23/2025
|FMX306907
|03/10/2025
|FED306861
|03/09/2025
|FED306961
|03/10/2025
Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries packaged in16-ounce plastic bag (3,305 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED308962
|03/30/2025
Great Value Mango Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (8,569 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED306161
|03/02/2025
Whole Foods
365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (34,578 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FED302652
|01/26/2024
|FED228452
|10/11/2023
|FED305351
|02/22/2024
|FED302751
|01/27/2024
|FED228551
|10/12/2023
|FED312452
|05/03/2024
|FED231851
|11/14/2023
365 Organic Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag (14,946 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FED303011
|01/30/2025
|FED303131
|01/31/2025
|FED311631
|04/26/2025
|FED303111
|01/31/2025
|FED307531
|03/16/2025
|FED225511
|09/12/2024
|FED225611
|09/13/2024
|FED225711
|09/14/2024
|FED225811
|09/15/2024
365 Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (8,049 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FED303132
|01/31/2025
|FED303231
|02/01/2025
|FED307532
|03/16/2025
|FED303133
|01/31/2025
|FED303431
|02/03/2025
|FED307631
|03/17/2025
365 Organic Whole Strawberries packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (13,017 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED305451
|02/23/2025
|FED305551
|02/24/2025
365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (3,691 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED310852
|04/18/2024
|FED310951
|04/19/2024
365 Organic Blackberries packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag (2,181 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED225911
|09/16/2024