Sunrise Growers Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Frozen Fruit Products Over Listeria Concerns

Fruit Was Sold At Walmart, Whole Foods, and Target Stores

By Dolores Quintana

Sunrise Growers Inc., a SunOpta Inc. subsidiary, has voluntarily recalled specific frozen fruit products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall is linked to pineapple sourced from a third-party supplier and was issued through the FDA website.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can lead to severe infections, particularly in vulnerable populations such as young children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. While healthy individuals may experience temporary symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, pregnant women infected with Listeria are at risk of miscarriages and stillbirths. If any consumers have concerns regarding potential illness, it is advised to consult with a physician.

As of now, there have been no reported illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.

Products were distributed via the following retailers:

Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV and WY from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023

Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV and WY from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023 Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023

365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023 Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from October 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023

This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ freezers:

Walmart

Great Value Mixed Fruit packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (70,360 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By FMX235003 12/16/2024 FMX300902 01/09/2025 FMX303313 02/02/2025 FMX235101 12/17/2024 FMX301806 01/18/2025 FMX303803 02/07/2025 FMX303903 02/08/2025 FMX304102 02/09/2025 FMX305202 02/21/2025 FMX304003 02/09/2025 FMX305102 02/20/2025 FMX305302 02/22/2025 FMX305401 02/23/2025 FMX306907 03/10/2025 FED306861 03/09/2025 FED306961 03/10/2025

Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries packaged in16-ounce plastic bag (3,305 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED308962 03/30/2025

Great Value Mango Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (8,569 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED306161 03/02/2025

Whole Foods

365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (34,578 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By FED302652 01/26/2024 FED228452 10/11/2023 FED305351 02/22/2024 FED302751 01/27/2024 FED228551 10/12/2023 FED312452 05/03/2024 FED231851 11/14/2023

365 Organic Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag (14,946 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By FED303011 01/30/2025 FED303131 01/31/2025 FED311631 04/26/2025 FED303111 01/31/2025 FED307531 03/16/2025 FED225511 09/12/2024 FED225611 09/13/2024 FED225711 09/14/2024 FED225811 09/15/2024

365 Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (8,049 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By FED303132 01/31/2025 FED303231 02/01/2025 FED307532 03/16/2025 FED303133 01/31/2025 FED303431 02/03/2025 FED307631 03/17/2025

365 Organic Whole Strawberries packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (13,017 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED305451 02/23/2025 FED305551 02/24/2025

365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (3,691 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED310852 04/18/2024 FED310951 04/19/2024

365 Organic Blackberries packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag (2,181 cases) with the following codes: