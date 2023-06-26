June 27, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Issues Reminder of Strict Prohibition Of Fireworks for Public Safety

Photo: Facebook

Residents Urged to Comply with Laws to Ensure a Fun and Safe Fourth of July

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City Police and Fire Departments issue a reminder to residents and visitors that the sale and possession of fireworks, including “safe and sane” varieties, are strictly prohibited within the city limits. Violators will face potential fines and arrest if caught displaying or in possession of fireworks. 

The police and fire departments emphasize the need to understand the inherent dangers associated with fireworks and urge the public to prioritize safety, particularly for children and young adults.

As we approach the Fourth of July, it is crucial to celebrate responsibly and in accordance with the law. Both the police and fire departments express their concerns over the high risk of injuries related to fireworks. To ensure a fun and safe holiday, it is essential to respect and obey all regulations regarding fireworks.

If you have any inquiries or require further information regarding fireworks safety, please reach out to the Culver City Police Department at (310) 253-6208. Let’s all work together to make this Fourth of July a memorable and responsible celebration.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Stands Against Gun Violence: June Proclaimed as Gun Violence Awareness Month

June 26, 2023

Read more
June 26, 2023

Remembering The Victims and the Urgency of Gun Violence Prevention By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver City has taken...

Photo: U.S. National Park Service Facebook
News, Real Estate

Wildlife District Ordinance Meant To Protect Wildlife Areas In Los Angeles Will Go Up For City Council Vote

June 25, 2023

Read more
June 25, 2023

The Ordinance Passed A City Planning and Land Use Management Committee Vote  The Los Angeles City Council is to vote...
News, Real Estate

New Multifamily Housing and Commercial Development Proposed for Palms-Culver City Border

June 25, 2023

Read more
June 25, 2023

Project to Replace Commercial Buildings with Eight-Story Residential Buildings and Ground-Floor Commercial Space By Dolores Quintana A new development project...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles to Implement Park Block Pilot Program Modeled after Barcelona’s Superblocks

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Transforming Residential Blocks to Reclaim Public Space and Combat Air Pollution By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s Transportation...
News, Video

(Video) It’s Jacaranda Tree Season

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

The brilliant violet flowers have returned. Everywhere you go you are likely to smell them too. Jacaranda mimosifolia is a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Fiscal Budget For Los Angeles County 2023 – 2024 Will Be Deliberated On June 26

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

LA Board Of Supervisors Scheduled To Discuss and Meeting Will Be Broadcast By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County’s budget is...

Photo: Official: Governor Gavin Newsom
News

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Votes to Prepare to Launch a CARE Court

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Ahead of Schedule, The Supervisors Vote Four To One To Implement the Program By Dolores Quintana Led by Supervisors Janice...

Photo: Facebook
News

Gunshots Ring Out in Raintree Plaza Parking Lot: Culver City Police Launch Investigation

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect and Gathering Information By Dolores Quintana In the early hours of yesterday morning,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Art Beyond the Glass XI: Celebrating Bartender Artistry and Philanthropy at Catch One

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

LA’s Premier Cocktail Culture Festival Returns with Charitable Contributions to Outfest By Dolores Quintana Art Beyond the Glass (ABTG) will...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Servers File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Joint Venture Restaurant Group

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

The Suit Alleges That They Did Not Receive Gratuities Due To Them  By Dolores Quintana A class action lawsuit has...

Photo: Instagram: Fathers Office Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Parks BBQ, Father’s Office, and The Hundreds Launch Korean American Lager

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

A Collaborative Brew Celebrating Special Anniversaries, Perfect for Warm Weather By Dolores Quintana In celebrating friendships and special anniversaries, Parks...

Photo: Public Health LA County.gov
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles County Public Health Is Looking For Heart Heroes To Save Lives

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

Heart Heroes Program Seeks To Train Angelenos In Hand-Only CPR LA County Heart Heroes, a drive to certify Los Angeles...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Symphony Will Play Their Final Concert Of The Current Season Saturday

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Music Director Finalist Maestro Steven Allen Fox Will Conduct By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Symphony Orchestra, under the direction...

Photo: Instagram: @ kckrantz
News, Upbeat Beat

Ceramics Artist and Educator Katy Krantz Appointed Culver City’s Artist Laureate

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

The Eight-Year Resident of Culver City Will Serve as a Cultural Ambassador By Dolores Quintana The Culver City City Council...
News, Video

(Video) God Bless America At The Los Angeles National Cemetery Sung By Danielle Roy.

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

During the Memorial Day Ceremony, Danielle Roy sang this patriotic song. @culvercitywlanews ♬ original sound – westsidetoday

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR