Culver City Issues Reminder of Strict Prohibition Of Fireworks for Public Safety

Residents Urged to Comply with Laws to Ensure a Fun and Safe Fourth of July

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City Police and Fire Departments issue a reminder to residents and visitors that the sale and possession of fireworks, including “safe and sane” varieties, are strictly prohibited within the city limits. Violators will face potential fines and arrest if caught displaying or in possession of fireworks.

The police and fire departments emphasize the need to understand the inherent dangers associated with fireworks and urge the public to prioritize safety, particularly for children and young adults.

As we approach the Fourth of July, it is crucial to celebrate responsibly and in accordance with the law. Both the police and fire departments express their concerns over the high risk of injuries related to fireworks. To ensure a fun and safe holiday, it is essential to respect and obey all regulations regarding fireworks.

If you have any inquiries or require further information regarding fireworks safety, please reach out to the Culver City Police Department at (310) 253-6208. Let’s all work together to make this Fourth of July a memorable and responsible celebration.