June 21, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ceramics Artist and Educator Katy Krantz Appointed Culver City’s Artist Laureate

Photo: Instagram: @ kckrantz

The Eight-Year Resident of Culver City Will Serve as a Cultural Ambassador

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver City City Council has appointed Katy Krantz as Culver City’s Artist Laureate for a two-year term through December 2024. The appointment was recommended by the Cultural Affairs Commission and by an independent panel of distinguished professionals with expertise in arts and culture. Ms. Krantz will serve as a cultural ambassador, advocating for the arts across disciplines within the community, including artistic equity, cultural diversity, and access. 

Culver City Mayor Albert Vera stated, “Culver City recognizes the importance of the arts and the many creative artists who are continually enriching our community with their exhibitions, performances, presentations, and service. We are proud of the array of talented artists who live and work in Culver City and the many art forms and cultural experiences in our community. We encourage everyone to participate in making or sharing art.”

Katy Krantz is a visual artist focusing on ceramics as well as an arts educator and a Culver City resident for over eight years. She has a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree in Painting and a bachelor’s degree in Studio Art and American Studies. Her practice focuses on handmade ceramic tile that involves the direct participation of the communities in which the murals are located. She has completed installations under a public agency’s art program, at schools, and on private property. Visit Ms. Krantz’s website for more examples of her work.

As Artist Laureate, Ms. Krantz is leading a new socially engaged community project, allowing for hands-on art activities at various locations in Culver City.  The first workshops in the series will be held at the Senior Center in June 2023.  More information will be available about this community project as well as other Artist Laureate activities on the City’s website and social media.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Symphony Will Play Their Final Concert Of The Current Season Saturday

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Music Director Finalist Maestro Steven Allen Fox Will Conduct By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Symphony Orchestra, under the direction...
News, Video

(Video) God Bless America At The Los Angeles National Cemetery Sung By Danielle Roy.

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

During the Memorial Day Ceremony, Danielle Roy sang this patriotic song. @culvercitywlanews ♬ original sound – westsidetoday

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

How To Avoid Catalytic Converter Theft and the Link To Smog Check Compliance

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Essential Tips to Protect Your Catalytic Converter and Avoid Costly Replacements By Dolores Quintana Because of the rise in catalytic...

Photo: Official
News

Motion Regulating Ellis Act Evictions At Barrington Plaza Apartments To Go Before City Council

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

The Motion Would Put Further Safeguards In Place To Ensure Proper Relocation By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Next Advisory Committee on Housing and Homelessness Meeting Scheduled For June 20

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

The meeting Will Take Place At Culver City Hall In the Patio Conference Room  By Dolores Quintana The Next Culver...

Photo: Official
News

Arrest Made in Fairfax District Arson Fires Following Community Cooperation

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

Witnesses’ Assistance Crucial in Apprehending Suspect Linked to String of Fires By Dolores Quintana A series of intentionally set fires...

Photo: Facebook
News

Local County And City Closures For Juneteenth Holiday

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

LA County and Santa Monica City Offices Closed By Dolores Quintana Juneteenth, or June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday commemorating...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

A New Mixed-Use Project Planned Across The Street From Culver City Station

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

Structure Will Contain Apartments and the HQ of the Construction Firm Building It A new mixed-use project is set to...

Photo : Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California’s Income Limits and Median Household Incomes Update for 2023

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

These Updates Determine Eligibility For State and Local Assistance Programs.  By Dolores Quintana The yearly update of California’s Income limits...

Photo: Metro LA
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Continues to Expand with Exciting Transit Projects

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

In the Future, Metro’s Plans Will Continue To Connect Los Angeles By Train The ambitious plan for the original L...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA City Council Member Curren Price Charged By LA District Attorney

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Price Charged Multiple Counts Of Embezzlement and Perjury  By Dolores Quintana In a surprise announcement, Los Angeles Councilmember Curren Price...

Photo: Official
News

Metro Unveils Regional Connector Project for Enhanced Rail Travel To Santa Monica

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Rides Will Be Free All Weekend To Celebrate the Enhancement of the Light Rail System Metro’s Regional Connector opens on...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Emphasizes Availability of COVID-19 Services, Encourages Testing and Vaccination

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

LA County Health Report Releases Weekly Covid Data By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public...

Photo: Facebook
News

Gunshots Fired Near Overland and Virginia Avenues, CCPD Seeks Public Assistance

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

Video Shows Male Bicyclist Shooting Gun In The Air, Casings Found At The Scene The Culver City Police Department (CCPD)...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police and Fire Department Avert Tragedy, Prevent Suicide Attempt

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

Culver City Emergency Services Collaborate to Save a Life on Slauson Avenue By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Department (CCPD)...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR