Ceramics Artist and Educator Katy Krantz Appointed Culver City’s Artist Laureate

The Eight-Year Resident of Culver City Will Serve as a Cultural Ambassador

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver City City Council has appointed Katy Krantz as Culver City’s Artist Laureate for a two-year term through December 2024. The appointment was recommended by the Cultural Affairs Commission and by an independent panel of distinguished professionals with expertise in arts and culture. Ms. Krantz will serve as a cultural ambassador, advocating for the arts across disciplines within the community, including artistic equity, cultural diversity, and access.

Culver City Mayor Albert Vera stated, “Culver City recognizes the importance of the arts and the many creative artists who are continually enriching our community with their exhibitions, performances, presentations, and service. We are proud of the array of talented artists who live and work in Culver City and the many art forms and cultural experiences in our community. We encourage everyone to participate in making or sharing art.”

Katy Krantz is a visual artist focusing on ceramics as well as an arts educator and a Culver City resident for over eight years. She has a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree in Painting and a bachelor’s degree in Studio Art and American Studies. Her practice focuses on handmade ceramic tile that involves the direct participation of the communities in which the murals are located. She has completed installations under a public agency’s art program, at schools, and on private property. Visit Ms. Krantz’s website for more examples of her work.

As Artist Laureate, Ms. Krantz is leading a new socially engaged community project, allowing for hands-on art activities at various locations in Culver City. The first workshops in the series will be held at the Senior Center in June 2023. More information will be available about this community project as well as other Artist Laureate activities on the City’s website and social media.