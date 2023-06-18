A New Mixed-Use Project Planned Across The Street From Culver City Station

Structure Will Contain Apartments and the HQ of the Construction Firm Building It

A new mixed-use project is set to take shape across from Metro’s Culver City Station, replacing a small commercial building and a surface parking lot, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The project will serve as the headquarters for local engineering and construction firm Icon West, Inc.

Currently based in a Westlake office building, Icon West has begun site preparation for its new development at 3727 S. Robertson Boulevard in Culver City. The project, which received approval from the Culver City Planning Commission in late 2020, will feature a five-story building comprising 12 two-bedroom apartments.

The second floor will house a 5,000-square-foot office space for Icon West, while the ground level will accommodate 1,700 square feet of commercial uses. Parking for 23 vehicles will be available at grade and in a subterranean garage. During the entitlement process, Icon West had expressed intentions to reserve three of the new apartments for below-market-rate rentals.

Design work for the project is being carried out by BOLADarck, with a conceptual rendering on the Icon West website showcasing a contemporary low-rise structure at 3727 Robertson. The exterior finishes were initially planned to include painted stucco and brick. The building will feature an L-shaped atrium on the upper levels and an amenity deck offering views of Robertson Boulevard.

While the new five-story development may appear larger than its immediate neighbors, it is relatively modest compared to the other recent projects surrounding Culver City Station, which have sprung up over the past decade.

In close proximity to the Metro hub, the park-and-ride lot has been transformed into the $350-million Ivy Station complex. Ivy Station includes apartments, a hotel, retail spaces, and offices that are now leased by Warner Bros. Discovery. Additionally, tech and media giant Apple is set to commence construction later this year on a more than 500,000-square-foot office campus located one block east at the intersection of Venice and National Boulevards.