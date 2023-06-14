Temporary Closure of Ballona Creek Bike Path for Maintenance

Popular Cycling Route to Temporarily Shut Down Between Duquesne and Jackson Ave

By Dolores Quintana

The Ballona Creek Bike Path, a popular route for cyclists and pedestrians, will undergo temporary closure for maintenance. The closure will be in effect between Duquesne Ave and Jackson Ave on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, as well as on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The closure is necessary to facilitate special maintenance activities along the path. During the closure, both the Duquesne Ave and Jackson Ave gates will remain open, ensuring continued access for the public. Closure notices will be prominently displayed to inform path users about the temporary shutdown.

Of course, the bad news is that the bike path will be closed for two days, but the good news is that needed maintenance will take place, and access will be restored quickly. The daily closure will also be limited to seven hours.

For further information about the Ballona Creek Bike Path and details regarding this closure, please visit [relevant website]. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Maintenance Division of the Culver City Public Works Department at (310) 253-6420.