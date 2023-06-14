Beloved Establishment Dear John’s Secures Five More Years With A New Lease

Community Support Prevails as Local Business Secures It’s Future

By Dolores Quintana

The beloved Culver City restaurant Dear John’s has finally signed a lease for another five years at 11208 Culver Boulevard, where the restaurant survived the lockdown pandemic years with a mix of innovation and grit with their takeout TV dinners, unlike anything that you have ever picked up from the grocery store.

The restaurant announced the new lease on its Instagram page, which stated, “It came down to the wire (today is literally the last day of our original lease). It was not easy (we had parking taken away and rent massively increased). It was a campaign (we even enlisted our cheerleader-in-chief @jamieleecurtis to write an impassioned letter of support). It was emotional (we felt your love and didn’t want to let you down). And… at last, it is done… we have FIVE YEARS MORE. The ink is drying (the DocuSign came in an hour ago), and plans for a celebration are underway. Stay tuned… and thank you for showing up and showing out. To more tots and ‘tinis together.”

The owners, Patricia Röckenwagner, Hans Röckenwagner, and Josiah Citrin, reopened the classic restaurant concept that dated from 1962 when it was opened by Johnny Harlowe at the suggestion of his friend, Frank Sinatra.

Reservations are now available from Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. nightly on Resy, as the establishment looks forward to welcoming both old and new faces. The journey has been challenging, but the commitment to providing a remarkable dining experience remains unwavering.