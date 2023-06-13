A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased, endangering public safety and worsening the housing crisis.
LA City Backsliding on Illegal Short-Term Rental Enforcement as Violations Increase
(Video) Director Abel Ferrara And The Flyz At The American Cinematheque Retrospective Screening And Concert
The retrospective spans a week and will screen 18 films. At the Aero Theater in Santa Monica, before the screening...
Suspect Arrested in Failed Bank Robbery at Bank of America on Sepulveda Blvd
CCPD Detectives Identify and Apprehend Individual Within Three Days An attempted bank robbery occurred at the Bank of America on...
Former USC Football Player Charged with Allegedly Raping Two Women
One of The Victims Attended USC, and The Other Attended UCLA In an official statement, District Attorney George Gascón of...
(Video) An Inside Look At The Made With PRIDE Marketplace
The lovely and colorful marketplace is so charming. The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center...
Developer Category Commences Construction on New Multifamily Building
The New Development Will Rise At 2456-2460 S. Perdue Avenue Local real estate company Category has announced the start of...
Supervisor Holly Mitchell Appointed To Chair Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency
Mitchell Was Unanimously Approved By LACAHSA Board When The Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency (LACAHSA) held its inaugural...
Proposed Amendment to the California Constitution Passes Housing Committee
June 12, 2023 Dolores Quintana
ACA 10 Would Enshrine The Fundamental Right To Housing In The State By Dolores Quintana California Assemblymember Matt Haney of...
American Cinematheque Debuts First Los Angeles Abel Ferrara Retrospective
June 9, 2023 Dolores Quintana
The Weeklong Series Will Have Live Scores, A Concert, and Q & A’s With Ferrara By Dolores Quintana The American...
(Video) Shongee, One Of The Vendors At Made With PRIDE Marketplace
This interview took place at The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa...
Mayor Karen Bass Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus
A Regular Test Revealed That She Had Been Infected Mayor Karen Bass has tested positive for Coronavirus, and her office...
Officers Administer Life-Saving Narcan to Overdose Victim Found Unconscious on Sawtelle Blvd
Two Doses Of Narcan Revived The Subject and Saved Their Life Officers on patrol in the vicinity of Sawtelle Blvd...
(Video) Ribbon Cutting At The Grand Opening of Made With PRIDE Marketplace
June 8, 2023 Staff Report
Mayor Gleam Davis, Santa Monica City Council member Phil Brock, and Laura Barnehama, Co-Founder of Streetlet. The Made with PRIDE...
The Michelin Guide Announces New California Restaurants Added To The Guide
June 8, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Westside Restaurants Are On The List; Designations Will Be Announced on July 18 By Dolores Quintana The MICHELIN Guide is...
Little Jabronis Pop-Up Will Preview The Menu At The Highly Anticipated Best Bet
June 8, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Pre-Orders Are Open Now For Friday, Pick-Ups At Chef Neroni’s The Rose Venice By Dolores Quintana Today, Chef Jason Neroni...
Taste Of The Nation Charity Event Returns To Culver City This Weekend
June 8, 2023 Staff Report
Tickets Are Still Available For This Event Benefiting No Kid Hungry Los Angeles’ much-anticipated gastronomic event, Taste of the Nation,...
