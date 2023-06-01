The Perfect Date: Dada Eats’ Custom Iced Coffee Collaboration with Erewhon Market

This Delicious and Creamy Coffee Drink Will Be Available Until July 8, 2023

By Dolores Quintana

The Perfect Date by DADAEATS is a delightful custom iced coffee creation available at all Erewhon Market locations. Brace yourselves for the Date Snickerdoodle Latte, a beverage that is set to redefine your coffee experience. It’s really that good. Samah Dada, aka DADAEATS, the creative mind behind this delicious coffee drink, cannot contain her enthusiasm.

When we spoke to Dada via email, she said, “If you know anything about me or my brand, DADAEATS, you know – I am obsessed with dates, not the romantic kind, the Medjool kind. They have been a fixture of my brand and recipe repertoire ever since I started dadaeats nearly a decade ago. I was thrilled to develop the recipe for this custom coffee for Erewhon in Los Angeles – I’ve called it The Perfect Date because it truly is the perfect date – it is absolutely divine and made with minimal, real ingredients. Plus, there was no way I could create a recipe for their menu and not include dates!

So, I created a custom date caramel that gets blended with oat milk, topped with espresso, and poured over ice. I then wanted to add a little scoop of coconut cream, a light maple drizzle, and cinnamon for added flavor, texture, and depth. My goal was to make the best-iced latte — and I’m very happy with the result and response, and it’s been so fun to partner with one of my favorite brands, Erewhon, for this collaboration!”

The star of this collaboration is the custom date caramel, meticulously crafted by Dada Eats. Blended with organic oat milk, specifically using the unsweetened variety from Willas Kitchen, this velvety caramel concoction forms the base of the Date Snickerdoodle Latte. To enhance its allure, a shot of espresso is expertly poured over ice, creating a refreshing and invigorating foundation. But that’s not all—this dreamy latte is elevated with a scoop of coconut cream, a hint of maple syrup, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Each sip promises a harmonious blend of flavors, leaving you yearning for more.

The Perfect Date captures the essence of indulgence and charm, making it a drink to savor during the warm summer months. It’s so creamy and smooth that while it might cost a little more, it is a treat to be savored.