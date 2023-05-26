Suspect Arrested in Culver City Robbery and Attempted Carjacking

Armed Suspect Targets Victims With Scissors and Knife, Wore An Ankle Monitor

By Dolores Quintana

A suspect has been apprehended in connection with a robbery incident at the Arco station and an attempted carjacking at the Westfield Mall in Culver City. The Culver City Police Officers responded to a call on May 20th, 2023, at approximately 1:10 am, reporting a robbery at the Arco station located at 6300 Slauson Ave.

According to authorities, the suspect, armed with a pair of scissors, robbed the victim of his iPhone at the Arco station. The suspect then pursued the victim on foot, demanding money from him. However, the suspect managed to escape the area and remained at large.

Later that morning, at approximately 7:50 am, the same suspect attempted to carjack a female victim in the parking lot of the Westfield Mall. A witness at the scene reported that the suspect was armed with a utility knife and was last seen heading toward Forever 21 on foot. Responding officers swiftly arrived and successfully detained the suspect, who was positively identified by the victim.

The suspect was subsequently arrested without incident and booked at the Culver City Police Department. During the booking process, officers made a notable discovery: the suspect was wearing an ankle monitor, indicating his involvement in prior criminal activities. It was revealed that he had been recently arrested and booked for robbery before being released, only to commit the aforementioned crimes.

The case will now be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations. Prosecutors will assess the evidence and determine the appropriate charges to be pursued against the suspect.