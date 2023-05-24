Two Concerts This Weekend In Culver City Celebrate Different Parts Of The Community

Jazz Hands For Autism and The Mulan Music Festival Will Perform On Saturday

By Dolores Quintana

Prepare to be captivated by an enchanting Chinese traditional music and dance showcase as the International Children’s Education Association presents an exquisite performance of the Mulan Music Festival. Taking place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., the venue for the performance is the Veterans Memorial Building’s Rotunda Room, located at 4117 Overland Avenue in Culver City.

Tickets are available for $10 as general admission and can be purchased here.

The International Children’s Education Association is committed to fostering cross-cultural understanding and appreciation among children and the broader community. This event serves as an opportunity to showcase the talents and dedication of young artists who have trained diligently to preserve and promote Chinese arts.

Parking is free, and the show is appropriate for all ages and will be performed in Mandarin with subtitles.

The Mulan Music Festival will showcase traditional Chinese songs and dances and tell the story of the legendary warrior. Mulan’s journey is full of twists and turns as she bravely confronts danger and discovers loyalty and honor. The festival celebrates Chinese heritage and encourages children to appreciate diverse traditions and family legacies.

International Children’s Education Association (ICEA) provides Mandarin language training, theatre participation, and many other cultural programs for children. The performers are young Mandarin learners from all backgrounds.

Jazz Hands For Autism (JHFA) proudly presents its 19th concert, “Pride & Joy.” On Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 2:00 PM, this concert promises to celebrate diversity, talent, and inclusivity. The event will be held at The Culver Steps, located at 9300 Culver Blvd. in Culver City. In addition to the live performance, the concert will be live-streamed on YouTube, ensuring the music reaches a wider audience.

Jazz Hands For Autism is dedicated to providing music education, workforce development training, and job-scouting opportunities for individuals on the Autism Spectrum. By fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, JHFA empowers autistic musicians to showcase their skills and talents.

The theme for this concert, “Pride & Joy,” reflects the vibrant and diverse community of performers. Seventeen talented musicians, including autistic individuals and local Los Angeles instrumentalists, will take the stage. Each performer has carefully chosen their own song, some of which are original compositions, and collaborated with fellow JHFA members to select the overarching theme.

“We are thrilled to present our 3rd concert in Culver City, and we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of the community,” said Ifunanya Nweke, the Executive Director of Jazz Hands For Autism. “By coming together to celebrate autism acceptance, Culver City businesses and organizations contribute to making our city, and the world, a better place.”

Tickets for the live concert and access to the live stream can be obtained through Eventbrite. By making a donation to Jazz Hands For Autism, attendees not only secure their place at this inspiring event but also support the organization’s mission to provide music-based education, training, and job opportunities for individuals on the Autism Spectrum.

Jazz Hands For Autism is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2014 by Ifunanya Nweke. The program is tailored to each individual’s talents, interests, and goals, providing a platform for autistic musicians to shine in the music industry.