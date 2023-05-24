May 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two Concerts This Weekend In Culver City Celebrate Different Parts Of The Community

Photo: Jazz Hands For Autism

Jazz Hands For Autism and The Mulan Music Festival Will Perform On Saturday

By Dolores Quintana

Prepare to be captivated by an enchanting Chinese traditional music and dance showcase as the International Children’s Education Association presents an exquisite performance of the Mulan Music Festival. Taking place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., the venue for the performance is the Veterans Memorial Building’s Rotunda Room, located at 4117 Overland Avenue in Culver City. 

Tickets are available for $10 as general admission and can be purchased here

The International Children’s Education Association is committed to fostering cross-cultural understanding and appreciation among children and the broader community. This event serves as an opportunity to showcase the talents and dedication of young artists who have trained diligently to preserve and promote Chinese arts.

Parking is free, and the show is appropriate for all ages and will be performed in Mandarin with subtitles.

The Mulan Music Festival will showcase traditional Chinese songs and dances and tell the story of the legendary warrior. Mulan’s journey is full of twists and turns as she bravely confronts danger and discovers loyalty and honor. The festival celebrates Chinese heritage and encourages children to appreciate diverse traditions and family legacies.

International Children’s Education Association (ICEA) provides Mandarin language training, theatre participation, and many other cultural programs for children. The performers are young Mandarin learners from all backgrounds.

Jazz Hands For Autism (JHFA) proudly presents its 19th concert, “Pride & Joy.” On Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 2:00 PM, this concert promises to celebrate diversity, talent, and inclusivity. The event will be held at The Culver Steps, located at 9300 Culver Blvd. in Culver City. In addition to the live performance, the concert will be live-streamed on YouTube, ensuring the music reaches a wider audience.

Jazz Hands For Autism is dedicated to providing music education, workforce development training, and job-scouting opportunities for individuals on the Autism Spectrum. By fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, JHFA empowers autistic musicians to showcase their skills and talents.

The theme for this concert, “Pride & Joy,” reflects the vibrant and diverse community of performers. Seventeen talented musicians, including autistic individuals and local Los Angeles instrumentalists, will take the stage. Each performer has carefully chosen their own song, some of which are original compositions, and collaborated with fellow JHFA members to select the overarching theme.

“We are thrilled to present our 3rd concert in Culver City, and we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of the community,” said Ifunanya Nweke, the Executive Director of Jazz Hands For Autism. “By coming together to celebrate autism acceptance, Culver City businesses and organizations contribute to making our city, and the world, a better place.”

Tickets for the live concert and access to the live stream can be obtained through Eventbrite. By making a donation to Jazz Hands For Autism, attendees not only secure their place at this inspiring event but also support the organization’s mission to provide music-based education, training, and job opportunities for individuals on the Autism Spectrum.

Jazz Hands For Autism is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2014 by Ifunanya Nweke. The program is tailored to each individual’s talents, interests, and goals, providing a platform for autistic musicians to shine in the music industry.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

The City Of Culver City Proclaims May 2023 As Jewish American Heritage Month

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

The City Council Calls On All Residents To Celebrate The Jewish American Community By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver...
News, Video

(Video) Culver City City Council Meeting Monday, May 22

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

This is the public comment on the issue of the proposed removal of two mature neighborhood ficus trees. @culvercitywlanews Culver...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

As Federal Covid Reporting Comes To An End, LA County Reporting Will Continue

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

LA County Will Still Monitor Covid Transmission Trends And Severity  By Dolores Quintana The Federal Covid Public Health Emergency officially...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

405 Freeway In Westwood Is The Scene of A Multi-Car Crash With A Fatality

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

Early Morning Accident Caused Closure Of The Freeway For Several Hours By Dolores Quintana Around 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning,...

Photo: Major Cities Chiefs Association
News

Major Cities Chiefs Association Announces Crime Statistics For First Quarter 2023

May 22, 2023

Read more
May 22, 2023

Their Statistics Show A Drop In Crime In Most Major Cities In The United States By Dolores Quintana The Major...
News, Video

(Video) Seven Story Sony Adjacent Project Is Underway

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

New construction across the street from Sony Studios in Culver City on Washington Boulevard and Motor. @culvercitywlanews Seven Story Sony...

Photo: Kevin Tsai Architecture
News, Real Estate

New Seven Story Building Under Construction On Washington and Motor

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

The Sony Adjacent Project Is Right Across The Street From The Movie Studio By Dolores Quintana Sony Adjacent Residence, at...

Photo: Barrington Plaza
News, Real Estate

Lawsuit Filed Against Owner of Barrington Plaza Apartments

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

Filing Predated The Eviction Of Tenants By Invoking The Ellis Act On May 8, the owner of Barrington Plaza invoked...

Photo: Rendering of the Bulgari Resort Los Angeles. Credit: Saota
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Vote To Rescind Permission For Bulgari Hotel Deadlocks

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

The Controversial Resort Planned In Benedict Canyon Was Challenged  By Dolores Quintana Council District Five City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky submitted...
News, Video

(Video) The Corner Where The Vigil For Guillermo Medina Took Place

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

On Saturday May 13, a candlelight vigil for Guillermo Medina took place at the corner of Venice Boulevard and Cardiff...

Photo: LASD
News

LASD Seeks Missing Juvenile Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

Special Alert For The Public’s Help To Find Juvenile Who Went Missing On May 6 Special Alert: Detectives from the...

Photo: Brentwood Run
News

Celebrating 40 Years of Running through LA’s Most Beautiful Neighborhood

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Run Is Taking Place On May 28 So There’s Still Time To Register The iconic Brentwood Run is set...

Photo: The Medina Family
News

Vigil Held for Unarmed Man Fatally Shot by Culver City Police During Mental Health Crisis

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

Father of Three Is Remembered What Would Have Been His 40th Birthday By Dolores Quintana On Saturday, May 13, a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Are Sharply Condemned For Rescinding Invitation To LGBTQ Group

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence Were To Be Honored At Dodger Pride Night In the wake of the Los Angeles...

Photo: Official
Film, News

FILM REVIEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

By Kathryn Boole  FILM REVIEWGUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3Rated PG-13150 MinutesReleased May 5th After seeing Guardians of the Galaxy...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR