May 22, 2023

New Seven Story Building Under Construction On Washington and Motor

Photo: Kevin Tsai Architecture

The Sony Adjacent Project Is Right Across The Street From The Movie Studio

By Dolores Quintana

Sony Adjacent Residence, at 10400 Washington Boulevard, a mixed-use development, is under construction in Culver City. Developed by GR Properties and designed by Kevin Tsai Architecture, this project promises to offer a harmonious blend of comfort, convenience, and elegance.

Spanning an impressive 200,828 square feet, Sony Adjacent Residence is a seven-story building that caters to the diverse housing needs of the Culver City area. With 139 residential units, including 14 designated as below market rate, this development aims to foster a sense of community and provide affordable housing options for local residents.

Situated just across the street from Sony Studio, the location of Sony Adjacent Residence is highly coveted. It offers residents unparalleled proximity to one of the entertainment industry’s most renowned establishments, making it an ideal home for professionals working in the creative field.

One of the distinguishing features of this architectural marvel is its unique U-shaped podium design, which wraps around a central courtyard. This design element not only provides a sense of openness and tranquility but will allow natural light to permeate through the building, creating a bright and inviting atmosphere and airflow throughout the residential units. 

Sony Adjacent Residence boasts an array of amenities that cater to residents’ various needs and preferences. From a BBQ area for social gatherings to two shared roof terraces to a refreshing pool for relaxation, the development offers an outdoor oasis within the bustling city. A well-equipped private fitness center encourages an active lifestyle, while a library and multipurpose rooms provide spaces for learning, recreation, and community events.

To accommodate residents’ transportation needs, Sony Adjacent Residence includes subterranean parking. The exterior will feature various plaster techniques in smooth white, textured warm tones, and decorative metal screens.

in News, Real Estate
