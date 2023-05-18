More Than A Bake Sale: A Fundraising Event Happening on May 21

Several Westside Bakeries and Restaurants Will Be Participating In The Event

By Dolores Quintana

Tickets for the fundraising event, More Than A Bake Sale, are on sale now here. The bake sale is taking place on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Far East Plaza located at 727 N. Broadway, Los Angeles 90012.

Some of the bakeries participating in the bake sale are from the Westside including Baked On Rose from Venice, Clark Street Bread from Brentwood, Jon and Vinny’s in Brentwood and Beverly Hills, Gjusta in Venice, Gucci Osteria in Beverly Hills, Holey Grail in Santa Monica,

In celebration of Natasha Pickowicz’s new book, More Than Cake: 100 Baking Recipes Built for Pleasure and Community, we are hosting a bake sale benefitting Chinatown Service Center. Each ticket voucher is good for one item upon entering the bake sale. Maximum 10 tickets per purchase.

Commemorative tote bags and loaded commemorative tote bags are available here: Totes!

Preorder a signed copy of More Than Cake

One ticket voucher = One item. Vouchers are valid during the duration of the bake sale only.No refunds will be given. The maximum number of tickets per person is ten.

As a More Than A Bake Sale pre-event, the organizer announced an intimate Q&A session with the creative director, best friend, and chef involved in the event’s planning. Hosted by Now Serving LA and Drink Ghia, the Q&A session aims to provide an in-depth chat about the creative strategies used to plan the More Than A Bake Sale event. Attendees can also enjoy cake by Laura Hoang aka @largwa during the session. The spots are limited and you can score a ticket here.