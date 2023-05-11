Restaurants All Over The Westside Serving Special Menus For Mother’s Day

You Can Find Them In Culver City, Beverly Hills and Pacific Palisades

By Dolores Quintana

Beverly Hills: Emilia Ristorante, the popular Italian restaurant, is celebrating Mother’s Day in style with a special Brunch Menu featuring their signature Emilia Romagna cuisine. On Sunday, May 14th, 2023, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, Emilia Ristorante will offer a range of traditional dishes to honor moms and their loved ones.

The Mother’s Day Brunch Menu at Emilia Ristorante boasts a variety of delicious dishes, including Uova in Camicia (poached eggs with prosciutto cotto and Parmigiano-Reggiano), Focaccia da Colazione (breakfast focaccia with stracchino cheese and speck), La Piadina di Mattina (grilled piadina with stracchino cheese, smoked salmon, and arugula), Quiche agli asparagi e Provolone (asparagus and provolone cheese quiche), Toast Francese (French toast with strawberries and whipped cream), Salmone Affumicato (smoked salmon with capers, red onion, and lemon), and Uovo alla Benedettina (Eggs Benedict with pancetta and hollandaise sauce).

Each dish is prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients, and authentic Italian recipes that showcase the flavors of Emilia-Romagna. To complement these dishes, Emilia Ristorante has curated a special Italian Sparkling Wine, White Wine, Rosé, and Red Wine selection from their award-winning Wine List.

Photo: Wonho Photography

Emilia Ristorante will also be open for Mother’s Day Dinner from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, allowing guests to continue celebrating with their loved ones throughout the day. Located at 8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90048, Emilia Ristorante invites everyone to celebrate Mother’s Day in style with their special Brunch Menu. For reservations, call 424.999.4755 or visit www.EmiliaLA.com.

Culver City: Arth Bar & Kitchen. The popular restaurant is offering Mother’s Day Mimosa Lunch from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm, followed by Mother’s Day Dinner from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Sunday, May 14th, 2023.

Arth Bar & Kitchen’s Mother’s Day Lunch and Dinner menus feature an array of Small Plates, Tandoor Starters, Entrées, Sides, Handcrafted Tandoor Breads, Rice, and Desserts. And if that’s not enough to impress you, the restaurant’s full list of Cocktails, including their special Prem Kahani and Lychee Martini, will also be available.

Prem Kahani, made with elderflower liqueur, violet liqueur, lemon juice, sparkling wine, and a rose petal, is a delightful option for moms who love a fruity and floral drink. Meanwhile, Lychee Martini, comprised of vodka or gin, lychee liqueur, lychee juice, and elderflower liqueur, is perfect for those who enjoy a tangy and refreshing cocktail.

Located at 9531 Culver Boulevard in Culver City, Arth Bar & Kitchen is the perfect destination for those looking for a cozy and elegant spot to celebrate Mother’s Day with their moms. Guests can make reservations by calling 424.503.4155 or visiting www.ArthLA.com.

Photo: Tonelson

Pacific Palisades: Hank’s, situated at 1033 N. Swarthmore Avenue, is offering a complimentary Strawberry Mimosa for each mom to start off the celebration. Executive Chef Isaias Peña has crafted a special Mother’s Day Brunch Menu, featuring classic brunch dishes like Eggs Benedict, Avocado Toast, and the Hank’s Omelette, as well as new offerings such as Strawberry Waffles, Shrimp & Polenta, and The #77 Burrito. Dessert options are also available to satisfy any craving, and you can complete your meal with a Bellini, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, or Tableside Martini to toast to a very special Mother’s Day with Mom!

Hank’s will be open on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14th, 2023, for Mother’s Day Brunch from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and for Mother’s Day Dinner from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 424.363.7166 or visiting www.HanksPalisades.com.

Photo: Tonelson

Qué Padre, located at 15225 Palisades Village Lane, is celebrating Mother’s Day with a Mother’s Day Breakfast and Spicy Mimosa Bar from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. Executive Chef Isaias Peña has prepared a new Weekend Breakfast Menu featuring Steak & Eggs Tacos, Soyrizo Tacos, Chilaquiles, and Churro French Toast, along with Café de Olla or Cold Brew to start Mom’s morning off right. Qué Padre is also introducing its new Spicy Mimosa Bar from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, with Traditional Orange, Watermelon, Mango, and Guava Mimosas, each with a spicy Tajin and Chamoy rim.

Qué Padre will be open on Mother’s Day from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon for Mother’s Day Breakfast and will be offering their new Spicy Mimosa Bar from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. They will also be serving their signature Modern Mexican Menu from 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 310.461.8226 or visiting www.QuePadreTacos.com.