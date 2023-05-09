Ivy Station and Community Partners Celebrate Bike Month with Fun-Filled Day Out

Community Organizations, Local Businesses, and Bike Vendors Joined Forces To Provide Information For Residents On Alternate Forms Of Transportation

By Dolores Quintana

This weekend, Ivy Station collaborated with community organizations, local businesses, and bike vendors to host a day of festivities at the plaza in honor of Bike Month. Visitors met representatives from various communities that organize bike-centered events, advocate for safer streets, and promote mobility. The event featured a selection of local vendors, e-bike demos, a kids’ bike skills course, and more.

Walk ‘n Rollers will provide a free kids’ bike skills course from 11:30 to 2:30 pm. Children brought their bikes to learn essential ways to stay safe and improve their biking abilities. At 12:00 pm, Culver City Pride led a community rollout around Culver City, showcasing the safe streets projects that have been implemented. All wheels were welcome and took place along a route that stretched between three to five miles around the city.

The celebration included various partners and vendors, including Walk ‘n Rollers, Bike Culver City, CC Pride Ride and Rally, Ciclavia, LADOT, Streets for All, The Bike Center, LA Skate Hunnies, Loaded Boards, BikeLA, Kruse + Co. It was a great day of fun in the sun with lots of information and opportunities to check out other modes of transportation. If you would like to check out other events at Ivy Station, conveniently located at the Culver City Metro stop, check here. Ivy Station has a Metro Bike station, Equator Coffee, Los Angeles Ale Works, and Etta Restaurant in addition to milk + honey Day Spa, Stretch Lab, Yoga Six, [solidcore], and Healthy Spot pet store.