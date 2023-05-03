The City of Culver City Recognizes Sanitation Driver for Kindness to Young Resident

Driver Zack Grant Befriended Young Child Who Was Fascinated By Sanitation Trucks

By Dolores Quintana

The City of Culver City recently issued a Certificate of Recognition to sanitation driver Zack Grant for his exceptional care towards young resident Joshua Leake. Children often are fascinated by the refuse trucks and wait around on trash day to view the trucks in action. One family on Zach’s route regularly bring their son out to say hi, who would make signs for the driver, and they struck up a friendship. The parents wrote to the City to express their happiness that Zach took the time to greet their son and befriend him. This act of kindness has not gone unnoticed, and the city is proud to have such dedicated employees serving its residents.

In addition to Grant, three other sanitation drivers, Mauricio Alvarenga, Raul Ceron, and Wagner Blanco, were also commended for their excellent customer service. One resident wrote to the City Manager expressing their appreciation for the employees’ help in finding their wedding rings that were accidentally thrown away. The Transfer Station team identified the truck and its arrival time, allowing the resident to retrieve their lost items with the employees’ assistance.

Sean Singletary, P.E., Environmental Programs & Operations Manager for Culver City stated, “The city recognizes these four employees under Civil Service Rule 15.2d for their excellent customer service and dedication to their duties.” Such acts of kindness and attentiveness to residents not only make a difference in individuals’ lives but also strengthen the community’s bond.